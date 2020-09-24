✏️ Newsletter 9/22/20: “Month Seven”
Tuesday Sept 22, 2020
From the desk of Amanda Eichstaedt…
Top pic: A very sweet gesture by “Cuppa Jo” host Joe Blumenthal and his lovely wife Mo, posted on the Grandi Building! I sure hope those folks found their cat! – Amanda
Seventh Month
KWMR is ceasing our every 30-minute Woodward Fire updates for now. There is minimal news on the containment and daily activity of the fire. If conditions change, or there are any new incidents, we will return to the airwaves with updates. Once again, we are so thankful for the response that contained this fire and spared any homes or human lives. For updates and information on open and closed areas of the National Park, please check their website.
I don’t like the term “the new normal.” I do, however find it to be an appropriate way to explain how my brain is attempting to deal with the situation in which we find ourselves in 2020. I like order, but I’m not a fanatic, and prefer to be flexible to recalibration based on the circumstances. I am also relatively comfortable with ambiguity, and can roll with it. I find it fascinating that things exist on the periphery. I am open to these factors influencing the things over which I have some control. But the sheer number of factors that we are being asked to internalize can be overwhelming.
And that’s on a normal day in 2020.
I hope that this newsletter finds you coping, having an occasional good laugh, and continuing to smile. Thank goodness for blue skies, clean air, and a good conversation with a friend.
Be Well Folks!
Amanda Eichstaedt, Station Manager and Executive Director
p.s. Learn HERE about how to get a COVID test in Marin County.
p.p.s Check to be sure your voter registration is accurate.
p.p.p.s. Have you supported community radio recently? It just feels good!