TUE | September 15

8 AM “The Rise & Shine Show” Briefly known as “The Mary & Amber Show.”

9 AM “Airwaves” Massachusetts General Hospital’s Director of Nutritional and Lifestyle Psychiatry, Dr. Uma Naidoo.

Her book’s “This is Your Brain on Food”

10 AM “Reading to John” Neshama Franklin with book reviews, stories and great tunes.

5 PM “Epicenter” Herb Kutchins interviews Congressman Jared Huffman “Politics 101.”

10 PM “After Dark” Back by popular demand! Tune in as Dr Decibel gives the Radio Dial Time machine a spin! Destination: 1963.

Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat”

WED | September 16

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, Daniel Berlant from CALFIRE, Braden Cartwright from the Point Reyes Light, Dance Palace Updates, missives from Muriel Murch, followed by “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

5 PM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Jeffrey Manson with his flavor of tunes, both old and ultra-new.

THU | September 17

8 AM “Top of the Morning” Howard Dillon hosts.

FEATURED IMAGE: 9 AM ” Special” Oysters Radio Hour; host Nicole Lavelle shares poetry, music and more from the West Marin arts community.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Enthusiasms” In Due Diligence and the News, veteran journalist Stanley Flink looks at the media and civic society.

12 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

4 PM “Coastal Airwaves” Vickisa’s guests – Newspaper editors Tess Elliott – Point Reyes Light and Daedalus Howell- North Bay Bohemian, Pacific Sun

8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” Smelley and Owen with their personalized mix of honky tonk.

FRI | September 18

8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.

10 AM “Turning Pages” “Courting the Wild Twin” written and read aloud by Martin Shaw. Made available to KWMR by Chelsea Green.

2 PM “Classical Friday” “Janet Robbins hosts a new Classical Friday at the Concert Hall, with works by Haydn, Schubert, Strauss and more.”

4 PM “The French Touch” Brought to you by Emmanuel! French pop tunes, and more!

5 PM “Happy Hour” Liberacha pays tribute to actress Diana Rigg, best known as the fabulous Emma Peel, on Happy Hour!

9 PM “Quarantine Dreams”: A collective dispatch from West Marin’s Arts and Music Scene!

SAT | September 19

12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.

6 PM “High Country Celtic” Some tunes from our pals in Nevada.

SUN | September 20

2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Betsy continues to grow new shows at home!

4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” The state of acoustic music in 1964’s Britain.

6 PM “Elbow Room” Produced from Wisconsin by Paul Flowerman.

MON | September 21

8 AM “With Eyes Open” Interview with Paul Fenn of Local Power discussing his latest clean energy venture focused on hydrogen.

10 AM “Turning Pages at Natures Pace” “Reading John Francis’ memoir “Planetwalker”. John is leaving Idaho and heading on foot for Wyoming.”

11 AM “Special” Interview that representatives from Marin County.

12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report”

5 PM “Epicenter” Repeat of 11 AM interview with Marin County representatives.

10:00 PM “Megolamedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.

TUE | September 22

8 AM “The Rise and Shine Show” Created for you in the dome in Bolinas.

9 AM “Airwaves” Raul Gallyot has no lack of interesting interviews. Worth a listen!

10 AM “Questing: Where is the Path” Hosted by Jane Mickelson.

11 AM “Special” Interview of local interest.

1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.

5 PM “Epicenter” Repeat of 11 AM interview.

10 PM “After Dark”

Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat”

WED | September 23

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, interviews, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Special” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”

5 PM “Epicenter” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni (repeat from 11 AM)

6:30 PM “Running With Scissors” After a hiatus, Mike Varley is back with his signature rock-and-roll show.