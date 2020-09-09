KWMR will broadcast the Woodward Fire Briefing each day at 9:30AM.

TUE | September 8

8 AM “The Mary & Amber Show” The formerly known as “Rise and Shine!”

9 AM “Airwaves” Decoding your cat with behaviorist Debra Horwitz.

10 AM “Questing: Where is the Path” Jane Mickelson hosts with guest Joe Stanton.

5 PM “Epicenter”

10 PM “After Dark” Dr. Decibel hosts.

Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat”

WED | September 9

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, Indivisible West Marin, Trash to Treasure, missives from Muriel Murch, followed by “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

2 PM “Classical Wednesday”

5 PM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

6:30 PM “Mind Reader” Jessica spins her flavor of music for your listening pleasure.

THU | September 10

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Mary Madeiras Akashic Records Practitioner & Emmy-Award winning director.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.

11 AM & 5 PM “Epicenter:

12 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

4 PM “Teatime Books” Howard Dillon reading “White Fang.”

8:30 PM “Off the Cuff” Ant and TK2 bring the tunes.

FRI | September 11

8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.

10 AM “Turning Pages” “Courting the Wild Twin” written and read aloud by Martin Shaw. Made available to KWMR by Chelsea Green.