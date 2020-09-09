📻 Upcoming Shows: 9/8-9/16
KWMR will broadcast the Woodward Fire Briefing each day at 9:30AM.
TUE | September 8
8 AM “The Mary & Amber Show” The formerly known as “Rise and Shine!”
9 AM “Airwaves” Decoding your cat with behaviorist Debra Horwitz.
10 AM “Questing: Where is the Path” Jane Mickelson hosts with guest Joe Stanton.
5 PM “Epicenter”
10 PM “After Dark” Dr. Decibel hosts.
Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat”
WED | September 9
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, Indivisible West Marin, Trash to Treasure, missives from Muriel Murch, followed by “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
2 PM “Classical Wednesday”
5 PM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
6:30 PM “Mind Reader” Jessica spins her flavor of music for your listening pleasure.
THU | September 10
8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Mary Madeiras Akashic Records Practitioner & Emmy-Award winning director.
10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.
11 AM & 5 PM “Epicenter:
12 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.
4 PM “Teatime Books” Howard Dillon reading “White Fang.”
8:30 PM “Off the Cuff” Ant and TK2 bring the tunes.
FRI | September 11
8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.
10 AM “Turning Pages” “Courting the Wild Twin” written and read aloud by Martin Shaw. Made available to KWMR by Chelsea Green.
5 PM “Happy Hour” The lovely Liberacha helps lend a tidbit of normalcy to our Friday.
9 PM “Quarantine Dreams”: A collective dispatch from West Marin’s Arts and Music Scene!
SAT | September 12
12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.
6 PM “High Country Celtic” Some tunes from our pals in Nevada.
SUN | September 13
2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Betsy continues to grow new shows at home!
6 PM “Between Rock & a Jazz Place” Grey interviews Kirk Fletcher award winning Blues guitarist & after that we celebrate Grandparents day with chosen tunes.
MON | September 14
FEATURED: 8 AM “A Cuppa Jo” Hosted by Dr. Joe Blumenthal. Don’t forget the potatoes. (Cropped image by Marco Antonio Victorino via Pexels)
10 AM “Turning Pages at Natures Pace” Continuing with John Francis’ remarkable book, Planetwalker. He is in the Kalmiopsis Wilderness in southwest Oregon….
11 AM “Special” Interview that representatives from Marin County.
12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Jill Giacomini Basch Co-owner and CMO of Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese discussing Oprah “picking” them & their new cheese.
5 PM “Epicenter” Repeat of 11 AM interview with Marin County representatives.
10:00 PM “Megolamedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.
TUE | September 15
8 AM “The Mary & Amber Show” Created for you in the dome in Bolinas.
9 AM “Airwaves” Raul Gallyot has no lack of interesting interviews. Worth a listen!
10 AM “Reading to John” Hosted by Neshama Franklin.
11 AM “Special” Interview of local interest.
1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.
5 PM “Epicenter” Repeat of 11 AM interview.
10 PM “After Dark” Back by popular demand! Tune in as Dr Decibel gives the Radio Dial Time machine a spin! Destination: 1963
Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat”
WED | September 16
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, interviews, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Special” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”
5 PM “Epicenter” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni (repeat from 11 AM)
6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Made in Bolinas.