Woodward Fire: This week KWMR is making announcements, either live or recorded every 30 minutes and will increase frequency if necessary.

TUE | September 1

8 AM “The Mary & Amber Show” The formerly known as “Rise and Shine!”

9 AM “Airwaves” Raul Gallyot puts Amanda Eichstaedt in the “hot seat,” and morning Woodward Fire Briefing.

10 AM “Reading to John” Book reviews, a story, and a little eclectic music

Featured Image (by Craig Adderley via Pexels):

5 PM “Epicenter” Jim Fazackerley talks with Brian McCarthy , retired battalion chief, Ross Valley Fire Dep. Show: wildfire 101- tools, tactics & terminology.

10 PM “After Dark” Dr. Decibel hosts.

Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat”

WED | September 2

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, local journalism and the fire, coastal cleanup lasts a whole month, Greg McQuaid (Irish Greg) and Renee, missives from Muriel Murch, followed by “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

10:30 AM” Special” Bob Raines, Superintendent of Shoreline School District.

2 PM “Classical Wednesday”

5 PM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Made in Bolinas, tunes for the times.THU | September 3

8 AM “Top of the Morning” Howard Dillon with Bo updates, and conversations with friends.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.

11 AM & 5 PM “Epicenter:

12 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

4 PM “Teatime Books” Howard Dillon reading “White Fang.”

6:30 PM “Special” A tribute to the late singer/songwriter Justin Townes Earle.

8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” This could also be the name of 2020, but it’s actually Owen Bly and Smelley Kelley’s awesome honky tonk show. Dr. Decibel hosts.Library updates, local journalism and the fire, coastal cleanup lasts a whole month, Greg McQuaid (Irish Greg) and Renee,missives from Muriel Murch, followed by “Fish Tales.”Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.Bob Raines, Superintendent of Shoreline School District.Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.Made in Bolinas, tunes for the times.Howard Dillon with Bo updates, and conversations with friends.Kerry Livingston reading.Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.Howard Dillon reading “White Fang.”A tribute to the late singer/songwriter Justin Townes Earle.This could also be the name of 2020, but it’s actually Owen Bly and Smelley Kelley’s awesome honky tonk show. FRI | September 4

8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.

10 AM “Turning Pages” “Courting the Wild Twin” written and read aloud by Martin Shaw. Made available to KWMR by Chelsea Green.

4 PM “The French Touch” Brought to you by Emmanuel! French pop tunes, and more!

5 PM “Happy Hour” The lovely Liberacha helps lend a tidbit of normalcy to our Friday.