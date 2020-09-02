📻 Upcoming Shows: 9/1-9/9
Woodward Fire: This week KWMR is making announcements, either live or recorded every 30 minutes and will increase frequency if necessary.
8 AM “The Mary & Amber Show” The formerly known as “Rise and Shine!”
9 AM “Airwaves” Raul Gallyot puts Amanda Eichstaedt in the “hot seat,” and morning Woodward Fire Briefing.
10 AM “Reading to John” Book reviews, a story, and a little eclectic music
10 PM “After Dark” Dr. Decibel hosts.
Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat”
WED | September 2
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, local journalism and the fire, coastal cleanup lasts a whole month, Greg McQuaid (Irish Greg) and Renee, missives from Muriel Murch, followed by “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
10:30 AM” Special” Bob Raines, Superintendent of Shoreline School District.
2 PM “Classical Wednesday”
5 PM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Made in Bolinas, tunes for the times.THU | September 3
8 AM “Top of the Morning” Howard Dillon with Bo updates, and conversations with friends.
10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.
11 AM & 5 PM “Epicenter:
12 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.
4 PM “Teatime Books” Howard Dillon reading “White Fang.”
6:30 PM “Special” A tribute to the late singer/songwriter Justin Townes Earle.
8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” This could also be the name of 2020, but it’s actually Owen Bly and Smelley Kelley’s awesome honky tonk show.
FRI | September 4
8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.
10 AM “Turning Pages” “Courting the Wild Twin” written and read aloud by Martin Shaw. Made available to KWMR by Chelsea Green.
5 PM “Happy Hour” The lovely Liberacha helps lend a tidbit of normalcy to our Friday.
9 PM “Quarantine Dreams”: A collective dispatch from West Marin’s Arts and Music Scene!
SAT | September 5
12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.
6 PM “High Country Celtic” Some tunes from our pals in Nevada.
SUN | September 6
2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Betsy continues to grow new shows at home!
4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” It’s December 1964 in London and Gerry & The Pacemakers release one of their most enduring songs.
MON | September 7
8 AM “With Eyes Open” Hosted by Peter Asmus, with Nature Notebook contributions by Loretta Farley.
10 AM “Turning Pages at Natures Pace” Continuing with John Francis’ remarkable book, Planetwalker. He is in the Kalmiopsis Wilderness in southwest Oregon….
11 AM “Special” Interview that representatives from Marin County.
12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Hosted weekly by Robin Carpenter.
5 PM “Epicenter” Repeat of 11 AM interview with Marin County representatives.
6:30 PM “Monday Mix” A Special “Solid Sender” dives deep with Lucinda Williams.
10:00 PM “Megolamedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.
TUE | September 8
8 AM “The Mary & Amber Show” Created for you in the dome in Bolinas.
9 AM “Airwaves” Raul Gallyot has no lack of interesting interviews. Worth a listen!
10 AM “Questing: Where is the Path” Hosted by Jane Mickelson.
11 AM “Special” Interview of local interest.
1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.
5 PM “Epicenter” Repeat of 11 AM interview.
10 PM “After Dark” Dr. D! Brings the tunes.
Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat”
WED | September 9
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, interviews, “Trash to Treasure,” then Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Special” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”
5 PM “Epicenter” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni (repeat from 11 AM)
6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Made in Bolinas.