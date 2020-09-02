Hang

But we’ve got this. Regardless of what comes our way, we are strong as a community, and as individuals. I know this from living and working in this community.

When you live in the in a Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) you inherently accept the risks that go along with being able to roam the forests on well marked trails, view wildlife from your kitchen window, and be at the beach before anyone else.

Stay focused. If you need to break down and cry, do it. Avoid breathing a lot of smokey air, and thank first responders when you see them. Wear your face covering, and remember to keep socially distancing. Check on your neighbors, and if they have left, and you are still there, keep an eye on their houses.

The plan with KWMR is to continue to broadcast live in the mornings and part of some afternoons. We will continue with recorded messages during times where conditions are not changing and will do what we can to bring you more frequent updates if things are developing. Keep an eye on this page for updates on agency Tweets.

Continue to be kind to one another. Everyone deals with stressful situations in different ways. A huge thank you to all of the first responders who are actively fighting the Woodward Fire or are standing in reserve for any other developments.

Helpful links:

Map of the Woodward Fire

Fire Cameras of the North Bay

Wind Direction Map

National Weather Service Radar

Lightning Strikes

Woodward Fire Incident Info

Planes Flying Over West marin

KWMR Emergency Page (view Twitter feeds without needing a Twitter Account)

Did you miss the premier of Coup 53? You can still watch the film!

KWMR is partnering with filmmakers Taghi Amirani and Walter Murch for a streaming screening of “Coup 53” starting on Wednesday, August 19. This is a worldwide event and KWMR is very excited to be involved. I have seen this film, and it is amazing and worth a watch. See the trailer below. I hope you will get a ticket, the filmmakers are graciously donating 50% of the ticket sales to KWMR.

View the Trailer:

COUP 53 – OFFICIAL TEASER 40,192 views

Mask up!

Amanda Eichstaedt, Station Manager and Executive Director

p.s. Learn HERE about how to get a COVID test in Marin County.

p.p.s. Have you completed the Census? It’s easy and funding for our rural communities depends on it! Do it or folks will come a knockin’!