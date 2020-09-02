📻 Upcoming Shows: 8/25-9/2
Woodward Fire: This week KWMR is making announcements, either live or recorded every 30 minutes and will increase frequency if necessary.
TUE | August 25
10 PM “After Dark”
Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat”
WED | August 26
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, “Trash to Treasure,” missives from Muriel Murch, followed by “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
5 PM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
THU | August 27
8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Marian Huntington Founder & Executive Director of Novato Spirit.
10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.
11 AM & 5 PM “Epicenter:
12 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.
FRI | August 28
8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.
10 AM “Turning Pages” “Courting the Wild Twin” written and read aloud by Martin Shaw. Made available to KWMR by Chelsea Green.
2 PM ” Classical Friday: The French Connection” Two hours of French Baroque Music with host EmmanuelGPS@gmail.com
7 PM “Bring It On Home” Spotlighting Rock’s greatest songwriting duo, Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller. Listen in and see if you disagree.
9 PM “Quarantine Dreams”: A collective dispatch from West Marin’s Arts and Music Scene!
SAT | August 29
12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.
SUN | August 30
2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Betsy continues to grow new shows at home!
6 PM “Between Rock & A Jazz Place” Celebrate: Isle of Wight Festival 1970, 50 years ago. Rarely heard live recordings Rory/Moody/Who/Jimi/Free/
MON | August 31
10 AM “Turning Pages at Natures Pace” Continuing with John Francis’ remarkable book, Planetwalker. He is in the Kalmiopsis Wilderness in southwest Oregon….
11 AM “Special” Interview that representatives from Marin County.
12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Victor Martino joins Robin Carpenter.
5 PM “Epicenter” Repeat of 11 AM interview with Marin County representatives.
10:00 PM “Megolamedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.
TUE | September 1
8 AM “Rise and Shine” Mary and Amber host.
9 AM “Airwaves” Raul Gallyot has no lack of interesting interviews. Worth a listen!
10 AM “Turning Pages: Reading to John” Hosted by Neshama Franklin.
11 AM “Special” Interview of local interest.
1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.
Featured Image: 5 PM “Epicenter” Repeat of 11 AM interview.
10 PM “After Dark” Dr. D! Brings the tunes.
Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat”
WED | September 2
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, interviews, “Trash to Treasure,” then Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Special” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”
5 PM “Epicenter” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni (repeat from 11 AM)
6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Made in Bolinas.