Woodward Fire: This week KWMR is making announcements, either live or recorded every 30 minutes and will increase frequency if necessary.

TUE | August 25

10 PM “After Dark”

Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat”

WED | August 26

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, “Trash to Treasure,” missives from Muriel Murch, followed by “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

5 PM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

THU | August 27

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Marian Huntington Founder & Executive Director of Novato Spirit.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.

11 AM & 5 PM “Epicenter:

12 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

FRI | August 28

8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.

10 AM “Turning Pages” “Courting the Wild Twin” written and read aloud by Martin Shaw. Made available to KWMR by Chelsea Green.

2 PM ” Classical Friday: The French Connection” Two hours of French Baroque Music with host EmmanuelGPS@gmail.com

7 PM “Bring It On Home” Spotlighting Rock’s greatest songwriting duo, Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller. Listen in and see if you disagree.

9 PM “Quarantine Dreams”: A collective dispatch from West Marin’s Arts and Music Scene!