Tuesday Sept 1, 2020

Annual, er….Report

This week I have had several conversation and email exchanges where folks were checking in to make sure I was ok. Was I getting enough rest? Taking breaks? Eating right? Drinking enough water? Pacing myself?

I am very good at pacing myself. In fact, I almost always had something left over at the end of a sporting event, much to the dismay of my coaches. It was only in relays, or at times when many others were depending on my participation for the overall goal, that I pushed myself to the wall.

So I guess folks should be concerned. This is for the team, not just me being a workaholic for the sake of (fill in the blank). But I’m good at pacing, and I realize that this fire is not a sprint, it’s more of a marathon. And I know you are all there cheering us on at KWMR, and showing concern for your fellow community members.The ability to record the “every 30 minute updates” is a lifesaver! Let’s hear it for getting creative with technology in the time of COVID.

So one thing that I do when this type of situation pops up is decide what I don’t need to do – and there has been a lot of that since March. KWMR’s fiscal year ends on September 30th. Once our audited financials are complete we begin to work on the Annual Report, this is usually in early March. Can you say “pandemic?” The Annual Report got short shrift this year, even though employee reviews, weekly Round Ups, payroll, PPP applications, fundraising plans, etc. all got done. Oh, and all those Zoom meetings.

Well it is finally complete. There were many hurdles, both here at KWMR and with others with whom we work, but here it is! Better late than never. And just in time to complete the next Fiscal Year budget. Strange times folks. Strange times.



You all know that I’m such a great speller (not). So when air quality started to get poor, I was stumped by whether I should say the air was smoky, or smokey. Apparently both are ok to use (phew). However if you really dig in smoky is an adjective and Smokey is a proper noun. Such as, Smokey the Bear stood under the smoky sky warning about the risks of fire. You learn something new every day!

2020 is a touch year, please consider contributing to KWMR so that we can continue to bring you coverage like we have been with the Woodward Fire. We are frugal, but there are still bills to pay. Donate HERE.

You can still view Coup 53!

KWMR is partnering with filmmakers Taghi Amirani and Walter Murch for a streaming screening of “Coup 53” starting on Wednesday, August 19. This is a worldwide event and KWMR is very excited to be involved. I have seen this film, and it is amazing and worth a watch. See the trailer below. I hope you will get a ticket, the filmmakers are graciously donating 50% of the ticket sales to KWMR.

View the Trailer:

COUP 53 – OFFICIAL TEASER 42,569 views

Mask up!

Amanda Eichstaedt, Station Manager and Executive Director

p.s. Learn HERE about how to get a COVID test in Marin County.

p.p.s. Have you completed the Census? It’s easy and funding for our rural communities depends on it! Do it or folks will come a knockin’!

p. p.p.s Check to be sure your voter registration is accurate.