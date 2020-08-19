Tune into KWMR Radio (FM dial, KWMR.org, and kwmr.org/apps) for updates on the Woodward Fire. We are currently announcing at the top & bottom of the hour. Some updates may be recorded, but will be updated as incidence status changes. Photo: Marin County Fire Department.

Want to know more about KWMR’s coverage of this fire, and other safety concerns? This 8/19/2020 show archive features Station Manager Amanda Eichstaedt, KWMR Transmitter Engineer Richard Dillman, and County of Marin PIO Laine Hendricks discussing how KWMR makes announcements. Listen here: https://kwmr.org/broadcasts/27484