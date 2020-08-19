Tuesday August 18, 2020

Knock On Wood

First things first…Let’s go to the Movies Together!!!

KWMR is partnering with filmmakers Taghi Amirani and Walter Murch for a streaming screening of “Coup 53” starting on Wednesday, August 19. This is a worldwide event and KWMR is very excited to be involved. I have seen this film, and it is amazing and worth a watch. See the trailer below. I hope you will get a ticket, the filmmakers are graciously donating 50% of the ticket sales to KWMR.

View the Trailer:

Now we can Knock on Wood

I am writing this from KWMR Studio A, as I listen to the generator purring in the background. Thanks to the IT mastery of Ian McMurray, I am on the interwebs. Thanks to the generator, we have power, and thanks to a very long extension cord, we have automation. (The power came on before 3 PM Monday)

It’s like thunder, and lightning! We better knock knock knock on wood. Seriously with a global pandemic and fire season, do we really need huge lightning storms to ignite fires? I mean seriously folks! Someone told me that Mars was going into retrograde on September 9th through November 12. Hmmm.

So maybe we all better knock on wood! Or wear those special socks or undies that bring you luck. Throw some salt over your shoulder while you are at it. Look for a lucky penny on the ground with the heads up (but maybe not pick it up in the age of COVID). Keep your eye out for a four leaf clover since at this point in time a little luck could go a long way. Hang in there folks!

And Emmanuel, host of The French Touch, and frequent producer of content for Classical Wednesday and Classical Friday, is the winner of the random drawing from the Editor’s Club! An Eton radio is coming your way. Thank you for your sharp editing skills, and your content.

And only since he is so popular. Here is s picture of Waylon!



Dog on a string. photo: Amanda Eichstaedt

Mask up!

Amanda Eichstaedt, Station Manager and Executive Director

p.s. Learn HERE about how to get a COVID test in Marin County.

p.p.s. Have you completed the Census? It’s easy and funding for our rural communities depends on it! Do it or folks will come a knockin’!