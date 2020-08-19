Mary and Amber broadcasting from the dome.“Universe of Two” — author’s Stephen Kiernan.Book reviews, a story, and a little eclectic musicHerb Kutchins in conversation with Lynda Roberts, Marin Registrar of Voters.Pick your safe word and dust off your leather and studs! Tonight Dr. Decibel is serving up some Dominance AND Submission.French Pop Music of the 50 & 60’s with France Gall, Michel Polnareff, Nino Ferrer, Herve Villard, Brigitte Bardot, more.Library updates, interviews, Jesse DeNatale interview,missives from Muriel Murch, followed by “Fish Tales.”Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.French Pop Music of the 70’s with Maxime Le Forestier, Joe Dassin, Véronique Sanson, Nana Mouskouri, Gainsbourg & more.Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.Made in Bolinas, tunes for the times.

THU | August 20

8 AM “Top of the Morning” Howard Dillon with Bo updates, and conversations with friends.

9 AM “Oysters Radio Hour” Poems, tidbits, and a mixed bag of local voices with Nicole Lavelle.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.

11 AM & 5 PM “Epicenter:

12 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people & places at the heart of health & science.

Featured Image: 4 PM “Coastal Airwaves” 3 artists from GALLERY ROUTE ONE’S BOX SHOW: Bruce Burtch, Mesa Broek , and Bernie Schimbke.

6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond” A recycled show from the wayback machine – 2016!

FRI | August 21

8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.

10 AM “Turning Pages” “Courting the Wild Twin” written and read aloud by Martin Shaw. Made available to KWMR by Chelsea Green.