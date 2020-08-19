📻 Program Highlights, 8/18-8/25
8 AM “Rise and Shine” Mary and Amber broadcasting from the dome.
9 AM “Airwaves” “Universe of Two” — author’s Stephen Kiernan.
10 AM “Reading to John” Book reviews, a story, and a little eclectic music
5 PM “Epicenter” Herb Kutchins in conversation with Lynda Roberts, Marin Registrar of Voters.
10 PM “After Dark” Pick your safe word and dust off your leather and studs! Tonight Dr. Decibel is serving up some Dominance AND Submission.
Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music of the 50 & 60’s with France Gall, Michel Polnareff, Nino Ferrer, Herve Villard, Brigitte Bardot, more.WED | August 19
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, interviews, Jesse DeNatale interview, missives from Muriel Murch, followed by “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
2 PM “Classical Wednesday” French Pop Music of the 70’s with Maxime Le Forestier, Joe Dassin, Véronique Sanson, Nana Mouskouri, Gainsbourg & more.
4 PM “Community Health Update”
5 PM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Made in Bolinas, tunes for the times.
THU | August 20
8 AM “Top of the Morning” Howard Dillon with Bo updates, and conversations with friends.
9 AM “Oysters Radio Hour” Poems, tidbits, and a mixed bag of local voices with Nicole Lavelle.
10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.
11 AM & 5 PM “Epicenter:
12 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people & places at the heart of health & science.
Featured Image: 4 PM “Coastal Airwaves” 3 artists from GALLERY ROUTE ONE’S BOX SHOW: Bruce Burtch, Mesa Broek , and Bernie Schimbke.
6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond” A recycled show from the wayback machine – 2016!
FRI | August 21
8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.
10 AM “Turning Pages” “Courting the Wild Twin” written and read aloud by Martin Shaw. Made available to KWMR by Chelsea Green.
9 PM “Quarantine Dreams”: A collective dispatch from West Marin’s Arts and Music Scene!
SAT | August 22
7 AM “Morning Glory” Anneke van der Veen returns to the airwaves!
12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.
6 PM “High Country Celtic” Some tunes from our pals in Nevada.
SUN | August 22
2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Betsy continues to grow new shows at home!
4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” It’s December 1964 in London and The Beatles have a new LP out for Christmas!
MON | August 23
8 AM “With Eyes Open”
10 AM “Turning Pages at Natures Pace” Continuing with John Francis’ remarkable book, Planetwalker. He is in the Kalmiopsis Wilderness in southwest Oregon….
11 AM “Special” Interview that representatives from Marin County.
12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report”
5 PM “Epicenter” Repeat of 11 AM interview with Marin County representatives.
6:30 PM “Monday Mix” A Special “Solid Sender” dives deep with Lucinda Williams.
10:00 PM “Megolamedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.
TUE | August 24
8 AM “Rise and Shine” Mary and Amber host.
9 AM “Airwaves” Raul Gallyot has no lack of interesting interviews. Worth a listen!
10 AM “Questing: Where is the Path” Hosted by Jane Mickelson.
11 AM “Special” Interview of local interest.
1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.
5 PM “Epicenter” Repeat of 11 AM interview.
10 PM “After Dark” Dr. D! Brings the tunes.
Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music of the 70’s with Maxime Le Forestier, Joe Dassin, Véronique Sanson, Nana Mouskouri, Gainsbourg & more.
WED | August 25
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, interviews, “Trash to Treasure,” then Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Special” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”
5 PM “Epicenter” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni (repeat from 11 AM)
6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Made in Bolinas.