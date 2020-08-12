📻 Program Highlights, 8/11-8/19
8 AM “Rise and Shine” Mary and Amber broadcasting from the dome.
5 PM “Epicenter” Learn about battery backup for medical equipment during PSPS.
10 PM “After Dark” Tune in After Dark as Dr. Decibel’s Radio Dial Time Machine lands on 1985!
Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat” Brand new music from the Go-Go’s and a salute to the true unsung heroes of KWMR: The Volunteer Programmers!
WED | August 12
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, Indivisible West Marin, “Trash to Treasure,” missives from Muriel Murch, followed by “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
2 PM “Classical Wednesday” ORGAN music, PLUS Dorian Portalier, a 15 year old pianist and organist from France playing Bach, Rachmaninoff & more.
4 PM “Community Health Update” Senator Mike McGuire’s town hall on COVID.
5 PM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” Tony is making his shows at home! Deep tracks!
THU | August 13
8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Michael Rogers, Vice Chairman of Raw Story.com, a left leaning online news source.
Featured photo: 9:30 AM “Right Now” Valley Update: Emma of West Marin Activism Hub and Dave Cort of San Geronimo Valley Community Center.
9 AM “In the Coastal Garden” Lyons Filmer and Susan Hayes are joined by guest gardener Amy Whelan.
10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.
11 AM & 5 PM “Epicenter:
12 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.
4 PM “Teatime Books” Howard Dillon reading.
6:30 PM “Off the Cuff” Ant and TK2 throw down tunes.FRI | August 14
8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.
9 AM “Nonviolence Radio”
10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” Henry James’ 1878 Novella, “Daisy Miller”, read by Janet Robbins.
9 PM “Quarantine Dreams”: A collective dispatch from West Marin’s Arts and Music Scene!
SAT | August 15
7 AM “Morning Glory” Anneke van der Veen returns to the airwaves!
12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.
6 PM “High Country Celtic” Some tunes from our pals in Nevada.
7 PM “The Celtic Universe” Host Lyons Filmer highlights women singers from New England to Old England, Canada, Scotland, Ireland, and Wales.
SUN | August 16
2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Betsy continues to grow new shows at home!
MON | August 17
8 AM “A Cuppa Jo” The good news with Dr. Joe Blumenthal.
10 AM “Turning Pages at Natures Pace” Continuing with John Francis’ remarkable book, Planetwalker. He is in the Kalmiopsis Wilderness in southwest Oregon….
11 AM “Special” Interview that representatives from Marin County.
12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Lila Volkas, Holistic Nutritionist and Chef, talks about Pandemic Food as Medicine.
1 PM “Classic Radio Theater” Richard Dillman has prepared some excellent vintage audio for your earholes.
5 PM “Epicenter” Repeat of 11 AM interview with Marin County representatives.
10:00 PM “Megolamedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.
TUE | August 18
8 AM “Rise and Shine” Mary and Amber host.
9 AM “Airwaves” Raul Gallyot has no lack of interesting interviews. Worth a listen!
10 AM “Reading to John” Book reviews, a story, and a little eclectic music.
11 AM “Special” Interview of local interest.
1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.
5 PM “Epicenter” Repeat of 11 AM interview.
10 PM “After Dark” Dr. D! Brings the tunes.
Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music of the 50 & 60’s with France Gall, Michel Polnareff, Nino Ferrer, Herve Villard, Brigitte Bardot, more.
WED | August 19
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, interviews, then Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Special” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”
2 PM “Classical Wednesday” Dorian Portalier, a young 15 year old French pianist and organist from France plays Bach, Rachmaninoff and more.
5 PM “Epicenter” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni (repeat from 11 AM)
6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Made in Bolinas.