Mary and Amber broadcasting from the dome.Learn about battery backup for medical equipment during PSPS.Tune in After Dark as Dr. Decibel’s Radio Dial Time Machine lands on 1985!Brand new music from the Go-Go’s and a salute to the true unsung heroes of KWMR: The Volunteer Programmers!

WED | August 12

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, Indivisible West Marin, “Trash to Treasure,” missives from Muriel Murch, followed by “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” ORGAN music, PLUS Dorian Portalier, a 15 year old pianist and organist from France playing Bach, Rachmaninoff & more.

4 PM “Community Health Update” Senator Mike McGuire’s town hall on COVID.

5 PM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” Tony is making his shows at home! Deep tracks!

THU | August 13

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Michael Rogers, Vice Chairman of Raw Story.com, a left leaning online news source.

Featured photo: 9:30 AM “Right Now” Valley Update: Emma of West Marin Activism Hub and Dave Cort of San Geronimo Valley Community Center.

9 AM “In the Coastal Garden” Lyons Filmer and Susan Hayes are joined by guest gardener Amy Whelan.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.

11 AM & 5 PM “Epicenter:

12 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

4 PM “Teatime Books” Howard Dillon reading.

6:30 PM “Off the Cuff” Ant and TK2 throw down tunes.FRI | August 14

8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.

9 AM “Nonviolence Radio”

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” Henry James’ 1878 Novella, “Daisy Miller”, read by Janet Robbins.