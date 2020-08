Mary and Amber broadcasting from the dome.¬†Learn about battery backup for medical equipment during PSPS.¬†Tune in After Dark as Dr. Decibel’s Radio Dial Time Machine lands on 1985!¬†Brand new music from the Go-Go’s and a salute to the true unsung heroes of KWMR: The Volunteer Programmers!

WED  |  August 12

8 AM “Swimming Upstream”¬†Library updates, Indivisible West Marin, “Trash to Treasure,”¬†missives from Muriel Murch, followed by “Fish Tales.”

10 AM¬† “Epicenter”¬†Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

2 PM “Classical Wednesday”¬†ORGAN music, PLUS Dorian Portalier, a 15 year old pianist and organist from France playing Bach, Rachmaninoff & more.

4 PM “Community Health Update”¬†Senator Mike McGuire’s town hall on COVID.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots”¬†Tony is making his shows at home! Deep tracks!

THU  | August 13

8 AM “Pieces of Peace”¬†Michael Rogers,¬†Vice Chairman of¬†Raw Story.com, a left leaning¬†online news source.

Featured photo: 9:30 AM “Right Now” Valley Update: Emma of West Marin Activism Hub and Dave Cort of San Geronimo Valley Community Center.

9 AM “In the Coastal Garden”¬†Lyons Filmer and Susan Hayes are joined by guest gardener Amy Whelan.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages”¬†Kerry Livingston reading.

11 AM & 5 PM “Epicenter:¬†

12 PM “The Pulse”¬†Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

4 PM “Teatime Books”¬†Howard Dillon reading.

6:30 PM “Off the Cuff”¬†Ant and TK2 throw down tunes.FRI¬† |¬† August 14

8 AM “Milk Street Radio”¬†Great information on cooking and food preparation.

9 AM “Nonviolence Radio”

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight”¬†Henry James’ 1878 Novella, “Daisy Miller”, read by Janet Robbins.