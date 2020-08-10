COUP 53: Exclusive Transatlantic Screening
Join us KWMR for this virtual event!
Aug 19 at 6 PM, Tickets: coup53.com
Partial proceeds benefit KWMR Community Radio
Hosted by Coup 53
Director TAGHI AMIRANI
Editor WALTER MURCH
Featuring RALPH FIENNES
“COUP 53 is an explosive new documentary-thriller about the 1953 CIA/MI6 coup that overthrew Iran’s democratically elected government on 19th August 1953. Ralph Fiennes features in the film in an extraordinary performance as a real-life British spy.”