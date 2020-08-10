Join us KWMR for this virtual event!

COUP 53: Exclusive Transatlantic Screening

Aug 19 at 6 PM, Tickets: coup53.com

Partial proceeds benefit KWMR Community Radio

Hosted by Coup 53

Director TAGHI AMIRANI

Editor WALTER MURCH

Featuring RALPH FIENNES

“COUP 53 is an explosive new documentary-thriller about the 1953 CIA/MI6 coup that overthrew Iran’s democratically elected government on 19th August 1953. Ralph Fiennes features in the film in an extraordinary performance as a real-life British spy.”