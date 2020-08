Mary and Amber broadcasting from the dome.¬†Jim Fazackerley with updates on Rotary disaster grants.¬†A special program produced by Doug Adamz in honor of Ramblin Jack Elliott’s Birthday.¬†Tune in After Dark as Dr. Decibel’s Radio Dial Time Machine lands on 1985!¬†The latest and favorite of the French Pop Music scene.

WED  |  August 5

8 AM “Swimming Upstream”¬†Muriel Murch with the London weather report, KWMR Youth Board Representative info, Taghi Amarani, director/producer of “Coup 53,” singer/songwriter Nicki Bluhm, then¬†missives from Muriel Murch, followed by “Fish Tales.”

10 AM¬† “Epicenter”¬†Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

4 PM “Community Health Update”¬†Jeff Manson interviews Dr. Anna O’Malley.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

6:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues”¬†More great tunes and interviews from Larry Rippee.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots”¬†Tony is making his shows at home! Deep tracks!

THU  | August 6

8 AM “Top of the Morning”¬†Howard Dillon hosts.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages”¬†Lyons Filmer interviews residents from the Mesa Refuge Rupa Marya, MD¬† and Margaret Russell.

11 AM & 5 PM “Epicenter:¬†

12 PM “The Pulse”¬†Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

4 PM “Teatime Books”¬†Howard Dillon reading.

FEATURED SHOW: 6:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” Smelley and Owen have a special show all about trains! (Photo by¬†Rene Asmussen¬†from¬†Pexels)

FRI  |  August 7

8 AM “Milk Street Radio”¬†Great information on cooking and food preparation.

9 AM “Special”¬†Ennio Morricone tribute program.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight”¬†Henry James’ 1878 Novella, “Daisy Miller”, read by Janet Robbins.