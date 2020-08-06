Mary and Amber broadcasting from the dome.Jim Fazackerley with updates on Rotary disaster grants.A special program produced by Doug Adamz in honor of Ramblin Jack Elliott’s Birthday.Tune in After Dark as Dr. Decibel’s Radio Dial Time Machine lands on 1985!The latest and favorite of the French Pop Music scene.

WED | August 5

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Muriel Murch with the London weather report, KWMR Youth Board Representative info, Taghi Amarani, director/producer of “Coup 53,” singer/songwriter Nicki Bluhm, then missives from Muriel Murch, followed by “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

4 PM “Community Health Update” Jeff Manson interviews Dr. Anna O’Malley.

5 PM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

6:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” More great tunes and interviews from Larry Rippee.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” Tony is making his shows at home! Deep tracks!

THU | August 6

8 AM “Top of the Morning” Howard Dillon hosts.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Lyons Filmer interviews residents from the Mesa Refuge Rupa Marya, MD and Margaret Russell.

11 AM & 5 PM “Epicenter:

12 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

4 PM “Teatime Books” Howard Dillon reading.

FEATURED SHOW: 6:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” Smelley and Owen have a special show all about trains! (Photo by Rene Asmussen from Pexels)

FRI | August 7

8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.

9 AM “Special” Ennio Morricone tribute program.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” Henry James’ 1878 Novella, “Daisy Miller”, read by Janet Robbins.