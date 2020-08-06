📻 Program Highlights, 8/4-8/12
8 AM “Rise and Shine” Mary and Amber broadcasting from the dome.
5 PM “Epicenter” Jim Fazackerley with updates on Rotary disaster grants.
6:30 PM “Special: In The Wind” A special program produced by Doug Adamz in honor of Ramblin Jack Elliott’s Birthday.
10 PM “After Dark” Tune in After Dark as Dr. Decibel’s Radio Dial Time Machine lands on 1985!
Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat” The latest and favorite of the French Pop Music scene.
WED | August 5
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Muriel Murch with the London weather report, KWMR Youth Board Representative info, Taghi Amarani, director/producer of “Coup 53,” singer/songwriter Nicki Bluhm, then missives from Muriel Murch, followed by “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
4 PM “Community Health Update” Jeff Manson interviews Dr. Anna O’Malley.
5 PM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
6:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” More great tunes and interviews from Larry Rippee.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” Tony is making his shows at home! Deep tracks!
THU | August 6
8 AM “Top of the Morning” Howard Dillon hosts.
10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Lyons Filmer interviews residents from the Mesa Refuge Rupa Marya, MD and Margaret Russell.
11 AM & 5 PM “Epicenter:
12 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.
4 PM “Teatime Books” Howard Dillon reading.
FEATURED SHOW: 6:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” Smelley and Owen have a special show all about trains! (Photo by Rene Asmussen from Pexels)
FRI | August 7
8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.
9 AM “Special” Ennio Morricone tribute program.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” Henry James’ 1878 Novella, “Daisy Miller”, read by Janet Robbins.
SAT | August 8
7 AM “Morning Glory” Anneke van der Veen returns to the airwaves!
12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.
6 PM “High Country Celtic” Some tunes from our pals in Nevada.
7 PM “The Celtic Universe” Host Lyons Filmer highlights women singers from New England to Old England, Canada, Scotland, Ireland, and Wales.
SUN | August 9
2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Betsy continues to grow new shows at home!
6 PM “Elbow Room” from the verdant shores of Lake Mendota, Paul Flowerman is sending it in from Wisconsin!
MON | August 10
8 AM “A Cuppa Jo” The good news with Dr. Joe Blumenthal.
10 AM “Turning Pages at Natures Pace” Continuing with John Francis’ remarkable book, Planetwalker. He is in the Kalmiopsis Wilderness in southwest Oregon….
11 AM “Special” Interview that representatives from Marin County.
1 PM “Classic Radio Theater” Richard Dillman has prepared some excellent vintage audio for your earholes.
5 PM “Epicenter” Repeat of 11 AM interview with Marin County representatives.
6:30 PM “Solid Sender” Amanda has finally produced a show at home. Back by unpopular demand.
10:00 PM “Megolamedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.
TUE | August 11
8 AM “Rise and Shine” Mary and Amber host.
9 AM “Airwaves” Raul Gallyot has no lack of interesting interviews. Worth a listen!
11 AM “Special” Interview of local interest.
1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.
5 PM “Epicenter” Repeat of 11 AM interview.
10 PM “After Dark” Dr. D! Brings the tunes.
Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” The latest and favorite of the French Pop Music scene.
WED | August 12
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, interviews, “Trash to Treasure,” then Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Special” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”
5 PM “Epicenter” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni (repeat from 11 AM)
6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Made in Bolinas.