KWMR Board Youth Representative Program

Interested in radio and community service? KWMR, west Marin’s home-grown radio station, is interested in you! We are now taking applications for our year-long youth representative program, a chance for you to be part of our leadership team.

Share your ideas about how radio can better serve you and our community;

Learn the inside scoop on what makes home-grown radio work;

Be part of KWMR’s awesome community events, or plan some of your own!

Learn community organizing skills, radio programming, or other radio-related skills that interest you;

Fulfill community service or other school requirements.

Selected representatives will be asked at a minimum to:

Serve as a youth representative for one school year or up to a year (option to extend over summer);

Attend at least 6 1.5-hour board meetings (the 3 rd Wednesday of each month from 6-7:30 online or at the Point Reyes Station fire station);

Wednesday of each month from 6-7:30 online or at the Point Reyes Station fire station); Work with a board member mentor to design a 5-10 hour project that serves the station and our community and that inspires you! Ideas for core projects include: Listen to the radio and give us your feedback, or do a survey about KWMR in the community; Plan an event for young people that KWMR could help sponsor; Bring music, interviews, or other listening content to the radio as a guest DJ; Help record and edit audio of community events; Answer phones at the station during pledge drive; Work at a KWMR outreach table at the farmers market; Your own ideas!



Does your school or program have a community service requirement or internship program for which you can receive credit? We will work with you to help you meet your program’s requirements as well.

Who can apply?

Youth from our listening community. The program is designed for applicants age 14-20, but the age requirements are not strict.

To apply:

Complete an Online application form including personal statement and references from two community members or teachers whom we may contact.

Questions? Program contact is Allison Faust, KWMR Board Member, AllisonFaust@kwmr.org