📻 Program Highlights, 7/28-8/5
TUE | July 28
8 AM “Rise and Shine” Mary and Amber broadcasting from the dome.
5 PM “Epicenter” Wade Holland with updates on Inverness Public Utility District Emergency Water Order.
10 PM “After Dark” Tune in After Dark as Dr. Decibel’s Radio Dial Time Machine lands on 1985!
Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat”WED | July 29
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library, updates, history with Dewey Livingston, “Trash to Treasure,” missives from Muriel Murch, followed by “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
10:30 “Special” Drew McIntyre General Manager North Marin Water District.
2 PM “Classical Wednesday” Purely French Baroque Music on this special edition of the French Connection produced from home by emmanuelgps@gmail.com
4 PM “Community Health Update” Audio from Marin County’s COVID Conversation from Thursday, July 23.
5 PM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
6:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” More great tunes and interviews from Larry Rippee.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” Tony is making his shows at home! Deep tracks!
THU | July 30
8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Activist, writer, poet and co-founder of non-profit POOR Magazine, Lisa “Tiny” Gray-Garcia.
9 AM “In the Coastal Garden” Guest: Stefani Bittner, co-author of Harvest and owner of Homestead Design Collective — beautiful and edible gardens.
10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reads aloud.
11 AM & 5 PM “Epicenter: Updates from the Bolinas Public Utility District.
12 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.
4 PM “Teatime Books” Howard Dillon reading.FRI | July 31
8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.
9 AM “Nonviolence Radio” Brought to you by Michael Nagler and Stephanie Van Hook.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” Henry James’ 1878 Novella, “Daisy Miller”, read by Janet Robbins.
9 PM “Quarantine Dreams”: A collective dispatch from West Marin’s Arts and Music Scene!
SAT | August 1
12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.
6 PM “High Country Celtic” Some tunes from our pals in Nevada.
7 PM “The Celtic Universe” Host Lyons Filmer highlights women singers from New England to Old England, Canada, Scotland, Ireland, and Wales.
SUN | August 2
2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Betsy continues to grow new shows at home!
MON | August 3
8 AM “A Cuppa Jo” The good news with Dr. Joe Blumenthal.
10 AM “Turning Pages at Natures Pace” Continuing with John Francis’ remarkable book, Planetwalker. He is in the Kalmiopsis Wilderness in southwest Oregon….
11 AM “Special” Interview that representatives from Marin County.
1 PM “Classic Radio Theater” Richard Dillman has prepared some excellent vintage audio for your earholes.
5 PM “Epicenter” Repeat of 11 AM interview with Marin County representatives.
10:00 PM “Megolamedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.
TUE | August 4
8 AM “Rise and Shine” Mary and Amber host.
9 AM “Airwaves” Raul Gallyot has no lack of interesting interviews. Worth a listen!
11 AM “Special” Interview of local interest.
1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.
5 PM “Epicenter” Repeat of 11 AM interview.
10 PM “After Dark” Dr. D! Brings the tunes.
Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” The latest and favorite of the French Pop Music scene.
WED | August 5
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, interviews, Special guest Nicki Bluhm, then Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Special” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”
5 PM “Epicenter” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni (repeat from 11 AM)
6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Made in Bolinas.