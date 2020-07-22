Coming up on KWMR this week…



TUE | July 21

8 AM “Rise and Shine” Mary and Amber broadcasting from the dome.

5 PM “Epicenter” Herb Kutchins in conversation with Senator Mike McGuire.

10 PM “After Dark” Tune in After Dark as Dr. Decibel’s Radio Dial Time Machine lands on 1985!

Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat”

WED | July 22

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library, updates, updates from Point Reyes National Seashore,” Aa conversation with musician Chuck Prophet, missives from Muriel Murch, followed by “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni and Marin County Fire Chief Jason Weber.

Featured image (from pointreyesmarket.org): 10:30 “Special” Updates on how the Point Reyes Farmers Market is operating during COVID.

4 PM “Community Health Update” Audio from Marin County’s COVID Conversation from Friday 7/17/20.

5 PM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni and Marin County Fire Chief Jason Weber.

6:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” More great tunes and interviews from Larry Rippee.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” Tony is making his shows at home! Deep tracks!

THU | July 23

8 AM “Top of the Morning”

9 AM “Wild Marin” Todd Plummer interviews Raven Gray.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reads aloud.

11 AM & 5 PM “Epicenter: Updates on the Inverness Public Utility District emergency water shortage.

12 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

4 PM “Teatime Books” Howard Dillon reading.

FRI | July 24

8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.

9 AM Special: ‘The Legend of Morricone: Beyond Spaghetti Westerns 20-28a’

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight”

2 PM “Classical Friday” “The French Connection”, two hours of CLASSICAL MUSIC by French composers or played by French artists.

4 PM “The French Touch” Life is good by Yves Montand, has been the theme song for The French Touch for the last four and a half years on KWMR but was also the same theme song with “Radio a la Carte” for ten years in the 70’s and 80’s. Today we will hear 15 versions of that same song.

9 PM “Quarantine Dreams”: A collective dispatch from West Marin’s Arts and Music Scene!

SAT | July 25

12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.

6 PM “High Country Celtic” Some tunes from our pals in Nevada.

SUN | July 26

2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Betsy continues to grow new shows at home!

MON | July 27

8 AM “Special” Peter Asmus is away. Please enjoy some curated content.

10 AM “Turning Pages at Natures Pace” Back on the air! Lyons Filmer & Janet Robbins return to begin reading John Francis’ seminal book: “Planetwalker”

11 AM “Special” Interview that representatives from Marin County.

12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Gibson Thomas, Publisher of Edible Marin & Wine Country magazine & Founder of Bay Area Doorstep Market joins us.

1 PM “Classic Radio Theater” Richard Dillman has prepared some excellent vintage audio for your earholes.

5 PM “Epicenter” Repeat of 11 AM interview with Marin County representatives.

10:00 PM “Megolamedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.

TUE | July 28

8 AM “Rise and Shine” Mary and Amber host.

9 AM “Airwaves” Raul Gallyot has no lack of interesting interviews. Worth a listen!

11 AM “Special” Interview of local interest.

1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.

5 PM “Epicenter” Repeat of 11 AM interview.

10 PM “After Dark” Dr. D! Brings the tunes.

Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” REPEAT from last Friday.

WED | July 29

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, interviews, Special guest Nicki Bluhm, then Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Special” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”

5 PM “Epicenter” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni (repeat from 11 AM)

6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Made in Bolinas.