Coming up on KWMR this week…



TUE  |  July 21

8 AM “Rise and Shine”¬†Mary and Amber broadcasting from the dome.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†¬†Herb Kutchins in conversation with Senator Mike McGuire.

10 PM “After Dark”¬†¬†Tune in After Dark as Dr. Decibel’s Radio Dial Time Machine lands on 1985!

Midnight¬†12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat”

WED  |  July 22

8 AM “Swimming Upstream”¬†Library, updates, updates from Point Reyes National Seashore,” Aa conversation with musician Chuck Prophet,¬†missives from Muriel Murch, followed by “Fish Tales.”

10 AM¬† “Epicenter”¬†Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni and Marin County Fire Chief Jason Weber.

Featured image (from pointreyesmarket.org): 10:30 “Special” Updates on how the Point Reyes Farmers Market is operating during COVID.¬†

4 PM “Community Health Update” Audio from Marin County’s COVID Conversation from Friday 7/17/20.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni and Marin County Fire Chief Jason Weber.

6:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues”¬†More great tunes and interviews from Larry Rippee.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots”¬†Tony is making his shows at home! Deep tracks!

THU  | July 23

8 AM “Top of the Morning”

9 AM “Wild Marin”¬†Todd Plummer interviews Raven Gray.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages”¬†Kerry Livingston reads aloud.

11 AM & 5 PM “Epicenter:¬†Updates on the Inverness Public Utility District emergency water shortage.

12 PM “The Pulse”¬†Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

4 PM “Teatime Books”¬†Howard Dillon reading.

FRI  |  July 24

8 AM “Milk Street Radio”¬†Great information on cooking and food preparation.

9 AM Special: ‘The Legend of Morricone: Beyond Spaghetti Westerns 20-28a’

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight”

2 PM “Classical Friday”¬†“The French Connection”, two hours of CLASSICAL MUSIC by French composers or played by French artists.

4 PM “The French Touch”¬†Life is good by Yves Montand, has been the theme song for The French Touch for the last four and a half years on KWMR but was also the same theme song with “Radio a la Carte” for ten years in the 70’s and 80’s. Today we will hear 15 versions of that same song.

9 PM “Quarantine Dreams”: A collective dispatch from West Marin’s Arts and Music Scene!

SAT  |  July 25

12 PM “Forms and Feelings”¬†Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.

6 PM “High Country Celtic”¬†Some tunes from our pals in Nevada.

SUN  |  July 26

2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols”¬†Betsy continues to grow new shows at home!

MON  |  July 27

8 AM “Special”¬†Peter Asmus is away. Please enjoy some curated content.

10 AM “Turning Pages at Natures Pace”¬† Back on the air!¬† Lyons Filmer & Janet Robbins return to begin reading John Francis’ seminal book: “Planetwalker”

11 AM “Special”¬†Interview that representatives from Marin County.

12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Gibson Thomas, Publisher of Edible Marin & Wine Country magazine & Founder of Bay Area Doorstep Market joins us.

1 PM “Classic Radio Theater” Richard Dillman has prepared some excellent vintage audio for your earholes.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Repeat of 11 AM interview with Marin County representatives.

10:00 PM “Megolamedia Melange!”¬†Djimi G spins great tunes.

TUE |  July 28

8 AM “Rise and Shine”¬†Mary and Amber host.

9 AM “Airwaves”¬†Raul Gallyot has no lack of interesting interviews. Worth a listen!

11 AM “Special”¬†Interview of local interest.

1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire”¬†Hosted by Julie Motz.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Repeat of 11 AM interview.

10 PM “After Dark”¬†Dr. D! Brings the tunes.

Midnight¬†“The French Touch: Repeat”¬†REPEAT from last Friday.

WED |  July 29

8 AM “Swimming Upstream”¬†Library updates, interviews, Special guest Nicki Bluhm, then¬† Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Special”¬†Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni (repeat from 11 AM)

6:30 PM “West County Prowl”¬†Made in Bolinas.