Coming up on KWMR this week…



TUE | July 14

8 AM “Rise and Shine” Mary and Amber broadcasting from the dome.

5 PM “Epicenter” Learn how Rotary of West Marin supports disaster prep.

10 PM “After Dark” Dr. Decibel’s healing prescription this week includes brand new tracks from Elvis Costello, Bob Dylan and Neil Young.

Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat”

WED | July 15

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library, updates, Katie Semro from Transmission Times, “Trash to Treasure,” missives from Muriel Murch, followed by “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

10:30 “Special” Census deadlines shifting. Learn why it is important to complete the Census 2020.

4 PM “Community Health Update” Audio from Marin County’s COVID Conversation from Friday7/10/20.

5 PM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

6:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” More great tunes and interviews from Larry Rippee.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” Tony is making his shows at home! Deep tracks!

THU | July 16

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Director, screen writer, and author, Jan Eliasberg, discusses her new book “Hannah’s War”.

8:30 AM “Right Now” Updates on the Census, and what’s happening at the San Geronimo Valley Community Center.

9 AM “In the Coastal Garden” Susan Hayes and Lyons Filmer with tips for every microclimate.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Enthusiasms” Steven Wasserman, publisher and executive director of Heyday Press. Chris Desser hosting.

Featured Photo: 11 AM & 5 PM “Epicenter: SURJ Marin.

12 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

4 PM “Coastal Airwaves” Vickisa interviews Dennis Ludlow – a building designer, retired actor, artist, and Prartho Sereno – Poet Laureate of Marin, artist, teacher.

FRI | July 17

8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.

9 AM “Nonviolence Radio” Interviews and information on nonviolence around the world.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” The final episode from Daphne du Maurier’s moody Gothic novel, “Jamaica Inn” set against the backdrop of brooding Bodmin Moor.

4 PM “The French Touch”

7 PM “Bring it On Home” PANDEMIC the MUSICAL-In Four Parts.

9 PM “Quarantine Dreams”: A collective dispatch from West Marin’s Arts and Music Scene!

SAT | July 18

12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.

2 PM “Hawaii Calling” Aloha! Susanna is back in the groove! Please join her on the lanai.

6 PM “High Country Celtic” Some tunes from our pals in Nevada.

SUN | July 19

2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Betsy continues to grow new shows at home!

MON | July 20

8 AM “Cupp Jo” Good news with Dr. Joe Blumenthal.

10 AM “Turning Pages at Natures Pace” Back on the air! Lyons Filmer & Janet Robbins return to begin reading John Francis’ seminal book: “Planetwalker”

11 AM “Special” Interview that representatives from Marin County.

12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report”

1 PM “Classic Radio Theater” Richard Dillman has prepared some excellent vintage audio for your earholes.

5 PM “Epicenter” Repeat of 11 AM interview with Marin County representatives.

10:00 PM “Megolamedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.

TUE | July 21

8 AM “Rise and Shine” Mary and Amber host.

9 AM “Airwaves” Raul Gallyot has no lack of interesting interviews. Worth a listen!

11 AM “Special” Interview of local interest.

1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.

5 PM “Epicenter” Repeat of 11 AM interview.

10 PM “After Dark” Dr. D! Brings the tunes.

Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” REPEAT from last Friday.

WED | July 22

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, interviews, Special guest Nicki Bluhm, then Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Special” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”

5 PM “Epicenter” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni (repeat from 11 AM)

6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Made in Bolinas.