📻 Program Highlights, 7/7-7/15
TUE | July 7
8 AM “Rise and Shine” Mary and Amber broadcasting from the dome.
9 AM “Airwaves” SF’s The Museum of Craft and Design w/ ED, JoAnn Edwards.
5 PM “Epicenter” Brandon Johnson from Change the Name a coalition of Drake High School students, parents, alumni and Marin County community members.
10 PM “After Dark” Tune in as Dr Decibel pays tribute to the late greats Ennio Morricone and Charlie Daniels.
Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat”
WED | July 8
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library, updates, Indivisible West Marin, The Family Music Hour, Sonya Green from “Making Contact, missives from Muriel Murch, followed by “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Special” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
4 PM “Community Health Update” The Nocturnists: Black Voices in Healthcare.
5 PM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
6:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” From Larry: Interview program featuring blues legend (and former Howlin’ Wolf bandmate) Hubert Sumlin and associated tracks.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” Tony is making his shows at home! Deep tracks!
THU | July 9
8 AM “Top of the Morning” Everyone’s doing it…Charlie and Howard recorded in Bolinas, complete with tunes.
9 AM “Special” Why Rosie the Riveter is “Not My Icon” – Betty Reid Soskin, National Park Service.
10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Reading.
11 AM & 5 PM “Epicenter: Sasha Berleman from Audubon Canyon Ranch’s Fire Forward program.
12 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.
8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” Some of the finest, and sometimes the saddest or happiest, Country tunes on earth. With Smelley Kelley and Owen Bly.
FRI | July 10
8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” The final episode from Daphne du Maurier’s moody Gothic novel, “Jamaica Inn” set against the backdrop of brooding Bodmin Moor.
4 PM “The French Touch” Happy birthday America! French pop songs speaking about America, cities and events.
5 PM “Happy Hour” Too many to commemorate. Liberacha is BACK!
9 PM “Quarantine Dreams”: A collective dispatch from West Marin’s Arts and Music Scene!
SAT | July 11
12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.
FEATURED IMAGE: 2 PM “Hawaii Calling” Aloha! Susanna is back in the groove! Please join her on the lanai. Photo by Roberto Nickson, via Pexels.
6 PM “High Country Celtic” Some tunes from our pals in Nevada.
7 PM “The Celtic Universe” Lots of Canadians — French and English — with host Lyons Filmer.
SUN | July 12
2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Betsy continues to grow new shows at home!
4 PM ” Midnight in Luxembourg” It is November 1964 in London and Peter and Gordon have a hit…in America.
6 PM “Elbow Room” Remember Paul Flowerman? Well he’s in Wisconsin producing a jazz program for KWMR. Welcome back to the airwaves Paul!
MON | July 13
8 AM “With Eyes Open” Peter Asmus hosts Loretta Farley with her Nature Notebook, and conducts interesting interviews.
9 AM “Original Minds” Elia Haworth interviews interesting people.
10 AM “Turning Pages at Natures Pace” Back on the air! Lyons Filmer & Janet Robbins return to begin reading John Francis’ seminal book: “Planetwalker”
11 AM “Special” Interview that representatives from Marin County.
12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Dr. Myriam Pasternak of Devil’s Gulch Ranch & Haiti Coffee shares her experiences with food insecurity in Niger & Haiti. (rescheduled from last week)
1 PM “Classic Radio Theater” Richard Dillman has prepared some excellent vintage audio for your earholes.
4:30 PM “Youth DJ: The Wave” Brian Delahunty is BACK with a home produced program.
5 PM “Epicenter” Repeat of 11 AM interview with Marin County representatives.
10:00 PM “Megolamedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.
TUE | July 14
8 AM “Rise and Shine” Mary and Amber host.
9 AM “Airwaves” Raul Gallyot has no lack of interesting interviews. Worth a listen!
11 AM “Special” Interview of local interest.
1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.
5 PM “Epicenter” Repeat of 11 AM interview.
10 PM “After Dark” Dr. D! Brings the tunes.
Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” REPEAT from last Friday.
WED | July 15
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, interviews, “Trash to Treasure” then Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Special” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”
5 PM “Epicenter” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni (repeat from 11 AM)
6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Made in Bolinas.