Coming up on KWMR this week…





TUE | July 7

randon Johnson from Change the Name a coalition of Drake High School students, parents, alumni and Marin County community members.

Mary and Amber broadcasting from the dome.SF’s The Museum of Craft and Design w/ ED, JoAnn Edwards.Tune in as Dr Decibel pays tribute to the late greats Ennio Morricone and Charlie Daniels.

WED | July 8

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library, updates, Indivisible West Marin, The Family Music Hour, Sonya Green from “Making Contact, missives from Muriel Murch, followed by “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Special” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

4 PM “Community Health Update” The Nocturnists: Black Voices in Healthcare.

5 PM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

6:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” From Larry: Interview program featuring blues legend (and former Howlin’ Wolf bandmate) Hubert Sumlin and associated tracks.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” Tony is making his shows at home! Deep tracks!

THU | July 9

8 AM “Top of the Morning” Everyone’s doing it…Charlie and Howard recorded in Bolinas, complete with tunes.

9 AM “Special” Why Rosie the Riveter is “Not My Icon” – Betty Reid Soskin, National Park Service.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Reading.

11 AM & 5 PM “Epicenter: Sasha Berleman from Audubon Canyon Ranch’s Fire Forward program.

12 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” Some of the finest, and sometimes the saddest or happiest, Country tunes on earth. With Smelley Kelley and Owen Bly.

FRI | July 10

8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” The final episode from Daphne du Maurier’s moody Gothic novel, “Jamaica Inn” set against the backdrop of brooding Bodmin Moor.

4 PM “The French Touch” Happy birthday America! French pop songs speaking about America, cities and events.

5 PM “Happy Hour” Too many to commemorate. Liberacha is BACK!

9 PM “Quarantine Dreams”: A collective dispatch from West Marin’s Arts and Music Scene!

SAT | July 11

12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.

FEATURED IMAGE: 2 PM “Hawaii Calling” Aloha! Susanna is back in the groove! Please join her on the lanai. Photo by Roberto Nickson, via Pexels.

6 PM “High Country Celtic” Some tunes from our pals in Nevada.

7 PM “The Celtic Universe” Lots of Canadians — French and English — with host Lyons Filmer.

SUN | July 12

2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Betsy continues to grow new shows at home!

4 PM ” Midnight in Luxembourg” It is November 1964 in London and Peter and Gordon have a hit…in America.

6 PM “Elbow Room” Remember Paul Flowerman? Well he’s in Wisconsin producing a jazz program for KWMR. Welcome back to the airwaves Paul!

MON | July 13

8 AM “With Eyes Open” Peter Asmus hosts Loretta Farley with her Nature Notebook, and conducts interesting interviews.

9 AM “Original Minds” Elia Haworth interviews interesting people.

10 AM “Turning Pages at Natures Pace” Back on the air! Lyons Filmer & Janet Robbins return to begin reading John Francis’ seminal book: “Planetwalker”

11 AM “Special” Interview that representatives from Marin County.

12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Dr. Myriam Pasternak of Devil’s Gulch Ranch & Haiti Coffee shares her experiences with food insecurity in Niger & Haiti. (rescheduled from last week)

1 PM “Classic Radio Theater” Richard Dillman has prepared some excellent vintage audio for your earholes.

4:30 PM “Youth DJ: The Wave” Brian Delahunty is BACK with a home produced program.

5 PM “Epicenter” Repeat of 11 AM interview with Marin County representatives.

10:00 PM “Megolamedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.

TUE | July 14

8 AM “Rise and Shine” Mary and Amber host.

9 AM “Airwaves” Raul Gallyot has no lack of interesting interviews. Worth a listen!

11 AM “Special” Interview of local interest.

1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.

5 PM “Epicenter” Repeat of 11 AM interview.

10 PM “After Dark” Dr. D! Brings the tunes.

Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” REPEAT from last Friday.

WED | July 15

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, interviews, “Trash to Treasure” then Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Special” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”

5 PM “Epicenter” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni (repeat from 11 AM)

6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Made in Bolinas.