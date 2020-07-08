Tuesday July 8, 2020

Diversity Equity and Inclusion. This is a big deal right now. The murder of George Floyd has become a tipping point. We have all seen and may have participated in the protests, and public statements. The proof will be if the ongoing work that needs to take place for actual change, happens.

KWMR is at the early stages in some respects. While we can find programming that addresses the issues of racism, and inequality (and we are), and many of our programmers are taking the issue head on with important conversations, the organization has more work to do.

KWMR signed on, along with many other organizations in West Marin, to a well crafted, joint statement that represents the perspective of many of our Boards of Directors and staffs. You can see the organizations that have signed on HERE. Here is the joint statement:

“We, the undersigned nonprofit organizations of West Marin, add our voices to the protests against the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Tony McDade, Maurice Gordon and countless others at the hands of law enforcement and vigilantes.

We acknowledge the systemic racism at play in our country and county, and commit to facilitate change and foster the inclusivity that this moment in history demands. We recognize that this is the work we must do to truly live out our values of equity and inclusion.

Together we agree to:

Carry out our own internal work within our respective organizations to address bias and racism, while advancing equity, diversity and inclusion;

Share our learning with each other for more effective action; and

Collaborate as West Marin nonprofits to work with our communities in confronting systemic racism.

We draw our inspiration from courageous leaders who over the centuries have challenged exploitation, racism and violence.”

I personally have had to learn that my own experiences, and white privilege have permitted me to ignore the pain and suffering of many. I am ready to do the work, learn a shared dialogue, and move forward. The KWMR Board unanimously signed on to the statement, and are will discuss at every board meeting how we can expand our understanding, and be more inclusive. KWMR will participate in shared learning in West Marin moving forward.

Erik assembling new equipment to get 89.9 back on the air. photo: Ian McMurray

In other news, last week, right before the holiday weekend, equipment that had been chugging along on the exposed ridge in Bolinas, gave up the ghost. Bad timing since it was Friday. However, our provider of this service was right on it, and assured us that they could get our IT Maestro, Ian McMurry and their guy Erik, up to the site first thing Monday. New equipment in place and we are back rolling with 89.9 FM. Whew. Thank you WebPerceptions.



Waylon expressing how many of us feel. photo: Ken Eichstaedt

How is everybody doing? I have noticed that the baseline of anxiety has been appreciably raised. It doesn’t take much to get fatigued, frustrated, and fed up. My solution is to read the signs of my own “tilt” level, and back it off when I feel it coming on. Pacing myself, and getting as much sleep as I can at night. Even though the COVID dreams rae not very restful, I find that it helps. Squeezing in a few extra days off over the next several weeks should help. Week 21 has just begun of KWMR’s pandemic programming.

Thank you all for reading, listening, and for your support of community radio, KWMR.

Wear a face covering, be careful, and stay tuned,

Amanda Eichstaedt, Station Manager and Executive Director

p.s. If you are an essential worker (or have been working with others during this past several weeks) you can sign up HERE to get a COVID test. And Coastal Health Alliance is also conducting tests for workers.

