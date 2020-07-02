Tuesday June 30, 2020

From the desk of Amanda Eichstaedt…

(Pic: COVID hair and people’s best friend – Waylon!. photo: Ken Eichstaedt)

It Really Is a Marathon

COVID-Hair, COVID-15 (lbs), COVID-Brain, you named your baby after the coronavirus or COVID-19, or have you become a cranky shut-in? I’m sure there are many more. It is important to recognize that everyone is dealing with the pandemic, the economic crisis, the fire season, and the political landscape, each in their own way. And remember, we never truly know what is going on with others. Cut everyone a break, be kind to yourself and it will be easier to be kind to others (working on taking my own advice).

Me, I have COVID-Hair, maybe not quite 15, but I may be deluding myself, no babies, and I can’t afford to be a total cranky shut-in because I have to come to KWMR.

But I know you are all wondering how Waylon is handling the pandemic.

“Waylon here, I’m not sure why people keep covering up their faces, but I sure like having my people around all the time. It’s great. I miss going to KWMR to hang out, but since Ken is working mostly at home, I get to go in and out, dig holes, chase and bark at birds and airplanes (air traffic is picking up!), and check in on the chickens. I’m getting really good at picking berries if anyone is wondering why the strawberries and raspberries are missing. Oh, and I have a new friend that is a snake! I don’t think the feeling is mutual.”

A reminder to folks that KWMR is really focused on the Epicenter interviews. Every Monday we feature updates from Marin County Public Information officers, and HHS updates. On Wednesday we speak with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni. On Tuesdays and Thursdays we focus on other important topics. Check out Jim Fazackerley’s interview with Sheriff Robert Doyle. We feature all Epicenters on the home page KWMR.org after they air.

Please tune in tomorrow morning to Swimming Upstream. Several nonprofit leaders and Board Members who have signed on to a joint equity statement will lend their voices to the KWMR airwaves. We will start the conversation at 8:20 AM.

Once again, than you all for your kind words, encouragement and donations to KWMR. We are working hard to keep our community informed.

Wear a face covering, be careful, and stay tuned,

Amanda Eichstaedt, Station Manager and Executive Director

p.s. If you are an essential worker (or have been working with others during this past several weeks) you can sign up HERE to get a COVID test. And Coastal Health Alliance is also conducting tests for workers.

p.p.s. It’s the last day of June, how did you do with preparation for wildfire season? Good time to visit FIRESafe Marin and Ready Marin.