Coming up on KWMR this week…



TUE | June 30

WED | July 1

Mary and Amber broadcasting from the dome.Jim Fazackerley talks Mike Grant from the Marin County Office of Education.Dr Decibel has your Rock n Roll prescription.Library, updates, then Representatives from the West Marin Fund and local nonprofit representatives speak about join statement on equity.”Trash to Treasure,” then missives from Muriel Murch, followed by “Fish Tales.”Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.Community Health Update; a conversation about immunity with Anna O’Malley, presented by the Natura InstituteUpdates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.I certainly miss bluesifying up the air waves with Coast Highway Blues every Wednesday night on KWMR. I’ve conducted many interviews with renowned blues musicians over the years and I have unearthed a few from my archives. KWMR will broadcast three of these ‘historic’* interviews in the month of July. The interviews will feature grand master harmonica player, Charlie Musselwhite, blues legend (and former Howlin’ Wolf bandmate) Hubert Sumlin and British rhythm and blues dynamo James Hunter.Tony is making his shows at home! Deep tracks!

THU | July 2

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” ed Wright peace activist, musician, and founder of the annual San Geronimo Valley Community Center’s Peace Festival

8:30 AM “Right Now”

9 AM (NEW DAY/TIME) “In the Coastal Garden” New Day! Full Hour! Guest, Suzanne Bontempo, Integrated Pest Management advocate: effective and fun biological controls!

10 AM “Tea in the Morning” Howard Dillon reads.

11 AM & 5 PM “Epicenter:

12 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

6:30 PM “Shorty’s Bunkhouse” Replay of some favorite shows.

8:30 PM “Off the Cuff” TK2 and Ant bring on some great tunes.

FRI | July 3

8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.

9 AM “Nonviolence Radio” Stephanie Van Hook and Michael Nagler bring you the latest news about nonviolence.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” More from Daphne du Maurier’s moody Gothic novel, “Jamaica Inn” set against the backdrop of brooding Bodmin Moor.

4 PM “The French Touch” Happy birthday America! French pop songs speaking about America, cities and events.

7 PM ” Bring it On Home” “Let’s Get It On” – Songs to put you in the mood.

9 PM “Quarantine Dreams”: A collective dispatch from West Marin’s Arts and Music Scene!

SAT | July 4

HAPPY 4th of July – Stay Home!

12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.

6 PM “High Country Celtic” Some tunes from our pals in Nevada.

SUN | July 5

2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Betsy continues to grow new shows at home!

6 PM ” Between Rock & a Jazz Place” Grey will be speaking with Shirley King, daughter of B.B. King, about her new CD featuring many world class guitarists.

MON | July 6

8 AM “Cuppa Jo” Get the good news from Dr. Joe Blumenthal, and share a cuppa.

9 AM “Attunement” Interviews hosted by Anthony Wright.

10 AM “Turning Pages at Natures Pace” Back on the air ! Lyons Filmer & Janet Robbins return to begin reading John Francis’ seminal book: “Planetwalker”

11 AM “Special” Interview that representatives from Marin County.

12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Dr. Myriam Pasternak of Devil’s Gulch Ranch & Haiti Coffee shares her experiences with food insecurity in Niger & Haiti.

1 PM “Classic Radio Theater” Richard Dillman has prepared some excellent vintage audio for your earholes.

5 PM “Epicenter” Repeat of 11 AM interview with Marin County representatives.

10:00 PM “Megolamedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.

TUE | July 7

8 AM “Rise and Shine” Mary and Amber host.

9 AM “Airwaves” Raul Gallyot has no lack of interesting interviews. Worth a listen!

11 AM “Special” Interview of local interest.

1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.

5 PM “Epicenter” Repeat of 11 AM interview.

10 PM “After Dark” Dr. D! Brings the tunes.

Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” REPEAT Happy birthday America! French pop songs speaking about America, cities and events.

WED | July 8

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates. Indivisible West Marin, Family Music Hour, interview with Sonya Green, ED of “Making Contact” followed by Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Special” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

FEATURED IMAGE (from Pexels): 10:30 “Special” Educator Anita Collison on teachers perspective on the California Teacher’s Association regarding reopening in August for in-classroom instruction.

12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”

5 PM “Epicenter” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni (repeat from 11 AM)

6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Made in Bolinas.