Tuesday June 23, 2020

From the desk of Amanda Eichstaedt…

Solstice

The word solstice is derived from the Latin sol (“sun”) and sistere (“to stand still”), because at the solstices, the Sun’s declination appears to “stand still”; that is, the seasonal movement of the Sun’s daily path (as seen from Earth) pauses at a northern or southern limit before reversing direction.

We have just experienced the solstice, and our daylight hours will begin to diminish as we head towards the fall and into winter. This always makes me a bit sad, even though the days will stay long for a while. I’m fond of spring and summer days.

I’m not sure about you, but I am feeling particularly fatigued by the sheer number of things that we are all contending with these days. Even having it pretty darn good during all this craziness (I have been working the entire time, etc.) it is a lot to deal with. If you are feeling the strain of these times, check out some ways to stay as mentally healthy as we can HERE.

There are some pretty big changes coming up this week and next from Marin County Health and Human Services. Here is the LINK for updates from the County. Looks like if you want to get a haircut, then you can do so starting on the 29th, as well as dining inside a restaurant. And learn about social bubbles!



Here at KWMR is it great to have Program Director Jeff Manson “in the house” a few days a week and working hard at home to help programmers create content. Some of our volunteer programmers (all beloved) have opted out of producing at home, or are not yet ready to get started. Some work full time and creating a show at home is just more work, others truly miss the experience of being in the studio doing their shows. If you would like to send your favorite KWMR programmer a message, please do so HERE and I will forward it on to them. They would love to hear from you.

Thank you all for your kind notes and emails, and for your contributions to the radio station. All of this is a great moral booster for all of us.

Be healthy, be careful, and stay tuned,

Amanda Eichstaedt, Station Manager and Executive Director

p.s. If you are an essential worker (or have been working with others during this past several weeks) you can sign up HERE to get a COVID test. And Coastal Health Alliance is also conducting tests for workers.

p.p.s. June is wildfire prevention month. Good time to visit FIRESafe Marin and Ready Marin.

