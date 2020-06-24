Coming up on KWMR this week…



TUE | June 23

WED | June 24

THU | June 25

Featured photo: 11 AM & 5 PM “Epicenter: Temas de Inmigración”:

Mary and Amber broadcasting from the dome.Jim Fazackerley talks with Marin County Sheriff Robert Doyle.Dr Decibel has your Rock n Roll prescription.Just received from France: all new [really new] songs made in France by new artist , let’s discover them together.Library, and Marin Grand Jury updates, History with Dewey Livingston. An interview with Lloyd Kahn, and then updates from Muriel Murch, followed by “Fish Tales.”Interview with Miriam Hope Karell from the Small Business Development Corporation.Interview with Jenny Bates, a licensed social worker, on mental health during COVID-19.interview with Jenny Bates, a licensed social worker, on mental health during COVID-19.Tony is making his shows at home! Deep tracks!Howard Dillon reads.Updates on Supreme Court decision on DACA.Smelley and Owen bring you the country music you crave!

FRI | June 26

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” More from Daphne du Maurier’s moody Gothic novel, “Jamaica Inn” set against the backdrop of brooding Bodmin Moor.

2 PM “Classical Friday” The French Connection, two hours of the Best French Movie Soundtracks including Michel Legrand, Francis Lai & more.

9 PM “Special – Quarantine Dreams: A collective dispatch from West Marin’s Arts and Music Scene!

SAT | June 27

12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.

6 PM “High Country Celtic” Some tunes from our pals in Nevada.

SUN | June 28

2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Betsy continues to grow new shows at home!

4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” It’s November 1964 in London and The Rolling Stones take straight American Blues to #1 on the UK charts.

MON | June 29

8 AM “With Eyes Open” Peter Asmus conducts interviews and includes Loretta Farley’s Nature Notebook.

9 AM “Original Minds” Interviews hosted by Elia Haworth.

11 AM “Special” Interview that representatives from Marin County.

12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report”

5 PM “Epicenter” Repeat of 11 AM interview with Marin County representatives.

10:00 PM “Megolamedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.

TUE | June 30

8 AM “Rise and Shine” Mary and Amber host.

11 AM “Special” Interview of local interest.

1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.

5 PM “Epicenter” Repeat of 11 AM interview.

10 PM “After Dark” Dr. D! Brings the tunes.

Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” REPEAT

WED | July 1

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library and Senior Services updates. We catch up with Lloyd Kahn, and then updates from Muriel Murch, and “Fish Tales.”

11 AM “Special” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”

5 PM “Epicenter” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni (repeat from 11 AM)

6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Made in Bolinas.