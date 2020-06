Coming up on KWMR this week…



TUE  |  June 16

Mary and Amber broadcasting from the dome.Herb Kutchins talks with Julie Monson from the League of Women Voters. Dr Decibel has your Rock n Roll prescription.REPEAT Member of the Académie Française, Jean Loup Dabadie just passed away. He wrote close to 100 popular French pop songs.

WED  |  June 17

8 AM “Swimming Upstream”¬†Library, and Senior Services updates, River Otter Ecology Project, then updates from The Bolinas Museum.¬†“Trash to Treasure,: updates from Muriel Murch, and then¬†“Fish Tales.”

10 AM (NEW TIME) “Special”¬†Interview with District¬†4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

4 PM “Community Health Update”¬†The Natura Institute’s Anna O’Malley on Immune Health and Covid-19

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Interview with District¬†4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” Tony is making his shows at home! Deep tracks!

THU  | June 18

8 AM “Pieces of Peace”¬†Ashleigh Myers will discuss Sheltered in Place from a teenager’s perspective.

10 AM “Enthusiasms” John Tateishi is the author of

Redress: The Inside Story of the Successful Campaign for Japanese American Reparations. Also, Steve  Wasserman, Publisher of Heyday books.

11 AM & 5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Max Korten from Marin County Parks.

6:30 PM “Shorty’s Bunkhouse”¬†Lightly used archive.

8:30 PM “Off the Cuff” Ant and TK2 bring you some good tunes.

FRI  |  June 19

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight”¬†More from Daphne du Maurier’s moody Gothic novel, “Jamaica Inn” set against the backdrop of brooding Bodmin Moor.

2 PM “Classical Friday”¬†The French Connection, two hours of the Best French Movie Soundtracks including Michel Legrand, Francis Lai & more

4 PM “The French Touch”¬†Just received from France: all new [really new] songs made in France by new artists [unknown to me], let’s discover!

7 PM “Bring it On Home”¬†Rocking father’s day theme show.

9 PM “Special¬†– Quarantine Dreams: A collective dispatch from West Marin’s Arts and Music Scene!

SAT  |  June 20

12 PM “Forms and Feelings”¬†Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.

6 PM “High Country Celtic”¬†Some tunes from our pals in Nevada.

7 PM “The Celtic Universe”¬†Lyons Filmer returns to the airwaves with an hour of produced programming.

SUN  |  June 21

2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols”¬†Betsy continues to grow new shows at home!

MON  |  June 22

8 AM “A Cuppa Jo”¬†Good news with Dr. Joe.

8:30 AM “In the Coastal Garden”¬†It’s summer! We do succession planting to get more food crops in easy stages.

11 AM “Special”¬†Interview that representatives from Marin County.

12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report”¬†Dr. Geoff Shester Oceana’s California Campaign Director will be talking about our fisheries here with the latest data.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Repeat of 11 AM interview with Marin County representatives.

10:00 PM “Megolamedia Melange!”¬†Djimi G spins great tunes.

TUE |  June 23

8 AM “Rise and Shine”¬†Mary and Amber host.

11 AM “Special”¬†Interview of local interest.

1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire”¬†Hosted by Julie Motz.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Repeat of 11 AM interview.

10 PM “After Dark”¬†Dr. D! Brings the tunes.

Midnight¬†“The French Touch: Repeat”¬†REPEAT¬†Just received from France: all new [really new] songs made in France by new artists [unknown to me], let’s discover!

WED |  June 24

8 AM “Swimming Upstream”¬†Library and Senior Services updates. We catch up with Lloyd Kahn, and then updates from Muriel Murch, and¬†“Fish Tales.”

11 AM “Special”¬†Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” (featured image, from Alex Andrews via Pexels) “Making Contact,” and Climate One”

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni (repeat from 11 AM)

6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Made in Bolinas.