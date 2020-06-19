Coming up on KWMR this week…



TUE | June 16

Mary and Amber broadcasting from the dome.Herb Kutchins talks with Julie Monson from the League of Women Voters.Dr Decibel has your Rock n Roll prescription.REPEAT Member of the Académie Française, Jean Loup Dabadie just passed away. He wrote close to 100 popular French pop songs.

WED | June 17

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library, and Senior Services updates, River Otter Ecology Project, then updates from The Bolinas Museum. “Trash to Treasure,: updates from Muriel Murch, and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM (NEW TIME) “Special” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

4 PM “Community Health Update” The Natura Institute’s Anna O’Malley on Immune Health and Covid-19

5 PM “Epicenter” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” Tony is making his shows at home! Deep tracks!

THU | June 18

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Ashleigh Myers will discuss Sheltered in Place from a teenager’s perspective.

10 AM “Enthusiasms” John Tateishi is the author of

Redress: The Inside Story of the Successful Campaign for Japanese American Reparations. Also, Steve Wasserman, Publisher of Heyday books.

11 AM & 5 PM “Epicenter” Max Korten from Marin County Parks.

6:30 PM “Shorty’s Bunkhouse” Lightly used archive.

8:30 PM “Off the Cuff” Ant and TK2 bring you some good tunes.

FRI | June 19

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” More from Daphne du Maurier’s moody Gothic novel, “Jamaica Inn” set against the backdrop of brooding Bodmin Moor.

2 PM “Classical Friday” The French Connection, two hours of the Best French Movie Soundtracks including Michel Legrand, Francis Lai & more

4 PM “The French Touch” Just received from France: all new [really new] songs made in France by new artists [unknown to me], let’s discover!

7 PM “Bring it On Home” Rocking father’s day theme show.

9 PM “Special – Quarantine Dreams: A collective dispatch from West Marin’s Arts and Music Scene!

SAT | June 20

12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.

6 PM “High Country Celtic” Some tunes from our pals in Nevada.

7 PM “The Celtic Universe” Lyons Filmer returns to the airwaves with an hour of produced programming.

SUN | June 21

2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Betsy continues to grow new shows at home!

MON | June 22

8 AM “A Cuppa Jo” Good news with Dr. Joe.

8:30 AM “In the Coastal Garden” It’s summer! We do succession planting to get more food crops in easy stages.

11 AM “Special” Interview that representatives from Marin County.

12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Dr. Geoff Shester Oceana’s California Campaign Director will be talking about our fisheries here with the latest data.

5 PM “Epicenter” Repeat of 11 AM interview with Marin County representatives.

10:00 PM “Megolamedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.

TUE | June 23

8 AM “Rise and Shine” Mary and Amber host.

11 AM “Special” Interview of local interest.

1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.

5 PM “Epicenter” Repeat of 11 AM interview.

10 PM “After Dark” Dr. D! Brings the tunes.

Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” REPEAT Just received from France: all new [really new] songs made in France by new artists [unknown to me], let’s discover!

WED | June 24

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library and Senior Services updates. We catch up with Lloyd Kahn, and then updates from Muriel Murch, and “Fish Tales.”

11 AM “Special” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” (featured image, from Alex Andrews via Pexels) “Making Contact,” and Climate One”

5 PM “Epicenter” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni (repeat from 11 AM)

6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Made in Bolinas.