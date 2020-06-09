Coming up on KWMR this week…





TUE | June 9

5 PM Featured image (photo is from Perception.org): “Epicenter” Jessica MacFarlane, Senior Research Director – Perception Institute, a national non-profit dedicated to researching and developing ways to overcome explicit and implicit bias. Jessica MacFarlane, Senior Research Director – Perception Institute, a national non-profit dedicated to researching and developing ways to overcome explicit and implicit bias.

10 PM “After Dark” Dr Decibel has your Rock n Roll prescription.

WED | June 10

THU | June 11

FRI | June 12

SAT | June 13

Mary and Amber broadcasting from the dome.Local Band Rue 66’s leader Serge Martial passed away on May 27th. This program will be a tribute to Serge and his band.Library, and Senior Services updates, Indivisible West Marin Updates, then Marin Grand Jury information. Jeremy Cohen from Quartet San Francisco, updates from Muriel Murch, and then “Fish Tales.”Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni, and then updates from the Marin County Small Business Development Center.Community Health Conversations.Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.Tony is making his shows at home!. Deep tracks!Howard Dillon in conversation with Jeff Manson on many locally relevant topics, plus some good music.Hosted by Todd Plummer.Howard Dillon continues to read from “The Jungle Book.” The last story.Lightly used archive.The Country Music you crave.More from Daphne du Maurier’s moody Gothic novel, “Jamaica Inn” set against the backdrop of brooding Bodmin Moor.An Archive edition of Classical Friday at the Concert Hall, with host Janet Robbins.Member of the Académie Française, Jean Loup Dabadie just passed away. He wrote close to 100 popular French pop songs.– Quarantine Dreams: A collective dispatch from West Marin’s Arts and Music Scene!Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.

SUN | June 14

2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Betsy continues to grow new shows at home!

4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” It’s November 1964 in London; Petula wants you to go clubbing and Van releases one of the great 45s of all time.

MON | June 15

8 AM “With Eyes Open” Peter Asmus hosts Loretta Farley with Nature Notebook.

11 AM “Special” Interview that representatives from Marin County.

5 PM “Epicenter” Repeat of 11 AM interview with Marin County representatives.

10:00 PM “Megolamedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.

TUE | June 16

8 AM “Rise and Shine” Mary and Amber host.

11 AM “Special” Interview of local interest.

1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.

5 PM “Epicenter” Repeat of 11 AM interview.

10 PM “After Dark” Dr. D! Brings the tunes.

Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” REPEAT Member of the Académie Française, Jean Loup Dabadie just passed away. He wrote close to 100 popular French pop songs.

WED | June 17

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library and Senior Services updates. “Trash to Treasure,” updates from Muriel Murch, and “Fish Tales.”

11 AM “Special” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”

5 PM “Epicenter” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni (repeat from 11 AM)

6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Made in Bolinas.

