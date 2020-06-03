TUE | June 2

10 AM “Questing: Where is the Path” Jane Mickelson with stories for our time.

5 PM “Epicenter” County budget updates.

10 PM “After Dark” Dr Decibel has your Rock n Roll prescription.

Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat”

WED | June 3

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library, and Senior Services updates, Vicki Chase with updates from VERG, Bonnie Guttman with Dance Palace updates, “Trash to Treasure,” updates from Muriel Murch, and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM (NEW TIME) “Special” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni, and then updates from the Marin County Small Business Development Center.

4 PM “Specials” Community Health Conversations.

5 PM “Epicenter” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

6:30 PM “West County Prowl” KWMR Program Director Jeff Manson created some shows at home.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” Tony is making his shows at home!. Deep tracks!

THU | June 4

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Michael McAdams author of “An Angel Told Me So.”

10 AM “Turning Pages: Tea in the Morning” Howard Dillon continues to read from “The Jungle Book.”

11 AM & 5 PM “Epicenter” Legal Aid of Marin tips for employees.

6:30 PM “Shorty’s Bunkhouse” A recycled “good one!”

8:30 PM “Off the Cuff” Homemade show with TK2 and Ant.

FRI | June 5

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” More from Daphne du Maurier’s moody Gothic novel, “Jamaica Inn” set against the backdrop of brooding Bodmin Moor.

2 PM “Classical Friday” An Archive edition of Classical Friday at the Concert Hall, with host Janet Robbins.

4 PM “The French Touch” Tribute to Serge MARTIAL [1950-2020] musician, guitarist and leader of local Band based in Marin County “Rue ’66”

9 PM “Quarantine Dreams:” A collective dispatch from West Marin’s Arts and Music Scene! More from Daphne du Maurier’s moody Gothic novel, “Jamaica Inn” set against the backdrop of brooding Bodmin Moor.An Archive edition of Classical Friday at the Concert Hall, with host Janet Robbins.Tribute to Serge MARTIAL [1950-2020] musician, guitarist and leader of local Band based in Marin County “Rue ’66”“Quarantine Dreams:” A collective dispatch from West Marin’s Arts and Music Scene! SAT | June 6

12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.



SUN | June 7

2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Betsy’s continues to grow new shows at home! MON | June 8

8 AM “Cuppa Jo” Catch the good news with Dr. Joe.

8:30 AM “In the Coastal Garden” More on getting started with food gardening, including succession planting, and looking at your site: sun, wind, soil.

11 AM “Special” Interview that representatives from Marin County.

12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Jennifer Luttrell, is Executive Chef at The Fork at Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Company. Pandemic Pantry tips and more!

5 PM “Epicenter” Repeat of 11 AM interview with Marin County representatives.

10:00 PM “Megolamedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.

TUE | June 9

8 AM “Rise and Shine” Mary and Amber host.

11 AM “Special” Interview of local interest.

1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.

5 PM “Epicenter” Repeat of 11 AM interview.

10 PM “After Dark” Dr. D! Brings the tunes.

Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” Tribute to Serge Martial [1950-2020] musician, guitarist and leader of local Band based in Marin County “Rue ’66”