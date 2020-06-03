Tuesday June 2nd, 2020

From the desk of Amanda Eichstaedt…

Dissonance

/ˈdisənəns/

noun

a tension or clash resulting from the combination of two disharmonious or unsuitable elements.

“dissonance between campaign rhetoric and personal behavior”

It is a really nice day. Perfect temperature out here on the coast. While there have been cases of COVID-19 in Marin, the population has done a good job of flattening the curve. Those of us who have a safe place to live, food to eat, and support from friends and family, are fortunate. I am fortunate, and I hope you are too. Be safe and wash your hands.

I follow the news. I’m pretty picky about my sources, and rely on trusted journalism while perusing social media to check the temperature of topics. I am having a very difficult time wrapping my brain around the entire situation at hand globally, and in the United States. If you are also struggling with all of this information, you are not alone.

Black Lives Matter. Check it out.

Here is a LINK to a list of anti-racism resources. And some thoughtful words about white privilege. The NAACP is working hard on these issues. The ACLU is doing good work as well.

One cannot know another’s situation, but we can stand with our fellow humans to say that nobody should be afraid to go about their business because of the color of their skin.

It is heartbreaking, and needs to be understood, we need to listen, and stand with those who value diversity. Humans can learn inclusion and equity.

“If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor. If an elephant has its foot on the tail of a mouse and you say that you are neutral, the mouse will not appreciate your neutrality.” –Desmond Tutu

Amanda Eichstaedt, KWMR Station Manager and Executive Director.

Jeffery Manson, KWMR Program Director

p.s. If you are an essential worker (or have been working with others during this past several weeks) you can sign up HERE to get a COVID test.