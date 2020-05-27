📻 Program Highlights, 5/26-6/3
TUE | May 26
10 AM “Reading to John” Neshama is back with her readings, reviews, and fine tunes.
5 PM “Epicenter” Updates from Bolinas.
10 PM “After Dark” Sick of being locked down? Dr Decibel has the Rock n Roll prescription to lift your spirits!
Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat” REPEAT – Let’s take a trip with French pop songs, to Paris, Monaco, Rome, on a boat, in a car or on a plane.
WED | May 27
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library, and Senior Services updates, History with Dewey, Frances McDormand, A Letter from A Broad, and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM (NEW TIME) “Special” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
10:30 AM “Special” Special interview with Sheryl Cahill from the Station House Cafe and Side Street Kitchen.
4 PM “Specials” Community Health Conversations.
5 PM “Epicenter” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
6:30 PM “West County Prowl” KWMR Program Director Jeff Manson created some shows at home.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” Tony is making his shows at home! Deep tracks!
THU | May 28
8 AM “Top of the Morning” Howard Dillon hosts this fine morning program.
9:00 AM “Youth DJ”
10 AM “Turning Pages: Tea in the Morning” Howard Dillon continues to read from “The Jungle Book.”
11 AM & 5 PM “Epicenter” Legal Aid of Marin tips for unemployment.
6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond” A recycled “good one” from September, 2019.
Featured photo: 8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” Smelley and Owen produce in quarantine.
FRI | May 29
10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” More from Daphne du Maurier’s moody Gothic novel, “Jamaica Inn” set against the backdrop of brooding Bodmin Moor.
2 PM “Classical Friday”
4 PM “The French Touch”
9 PM “Special – Quarantine Dreams: A collective dispatch from West Marin’s Arts and Music Scene!
SAT | May 30
12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.
SUN | May 31
2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Betsy’s continues to grow new shows at home!
4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” It is October 1964 in London and Spike Mulligan muses on the British team’s prospects at the 1964 Tokyo Olympic Games.
MON | June 1
8 AM “With Eyes Open”
11 AM “Special” Interview that representatives from Marin County.
12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” James Baum owner of the organic Marin Community Farm Stands & Farmstand in Forest Knolls.
5 PM “Epicenter” Repeat of 11 AM interview with Marin County representatives.
10:00 PM “Megolamedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.
TUE | June 2
8 AM “Rise and Shine” Mary and Amber phone it in from home in Bolinas.
11 AM “Special” Interview of local interest.
5 PM “Epicenter” Repeat of 11 AM interview.
10 PM “After Dark” Dr. D! Brings the tunes.
Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” REPEAT
WED | June 3
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Live programming from 8-10 AM
11 AM “Special” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”
5 PM “Epicenter” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni (repeat from 11 AM)
6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Made in Bolinas.