TUE | May 26

10 AM “Reading to John” Neshama is back with her readings, reviews, and fine tunes.

5 PM “Epicenter” Updates from Bolinas.

10 PM “After Dark” Sick of being locked down? Dr Decibel has the Rock n Roll prescription to lift your spirits!

Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat” REPEAT – Let’s take a trip with French pop songs, to Paris, Monaco, Rome, on a boat, in a car or on a plane.

WED | May 27

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library, and Senior Services updates, History with Dewey, Frances McDormand, A Letter from A Broad, and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM (NEW TIME) “Special” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

10:30 AM “Special” Special interview with Sheryl Cahill from the Station House Cafe and Side Street Kitchen.

4 PM “Specials” Community Health Conversations.

5 PM “Epicenter” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

6:30 PM “West County Prowl” KWMR Program Director Jeff Manson created some shows at home.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” Tony is making his shows at home! Deep tracks!

THU | May 28

8 AM “Top of the Morning” Howard Dillon hosts this fine morning program.

9:00 AM “Youth DJ”

10 AM “Turning Pages: Tea in the Morning” Howard Dillon continues to read from “The Jungle Book.”

11 AM & 5 PM “Epicenter” Legal Aid of Marin tips for unemployment.

6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond” A recycled “good one” from September, 2019.

Featured photo: 8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” Smelley and Owen produce in quarantine.

FRI | May 29

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” More from Daphne du Maurier’s moody Gothic novel, “Jamaica Inn” set against the backdrop of brooding Bodmin Moor.

2 PM “Classical Friday”

4 PM “The French Touch”

9 PM “Special – Quarantine Dreams: A collective dispatch from West Marin’s Arts and Music Scene!

SAT | May 30

12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.

SUN | May 31

2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Betsy’s continues to grow new shows at home!

4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” It is October 1964 in London and Spike Mulligan muses on the British team’s prospects at the 1964 Tokyo Olympic Games.

MON | June 1

8 AM “With Eyes Open”

11 AM “Special” Interview that representatives from Marin County.

12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” James Baum owner of the organic Marin Community Farm Stands & Farmstand in Forest Knolls.

5 PM “Epicenter” Repeat of 11 AM interview with Marin County representatives.

10:00 PM “Megolamedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.

TUE | June 2

8 AM “Rise and Shine” Mary and Amber phone it in from home in Bolinas.

11 AM “Special” Interview of local interest.

5 PM “Epicenter” Repeat of 11 AM interview.

10 PM “After Dark” Dr. D! Brings the tunes.

Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” REPEAT

WED | June 3

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Live programming from 8-10 AM

11 AM “Special” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”

5 PM “Epicenter” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni (repeat from 11 AM)

6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Made in Bolinas.

