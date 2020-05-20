May 19, 2020

From the desk of Amanda Eichstaedt…



Relatives

E = mc2

The sparrow is

a small bird

often over-

looked by tall

beasts and men

The giraffe is

a tall beast

often under-

looked by small

men and beasts

But the sparrow

in flight over

looks the

giraffe

It all depends

what you

do

-Richard Jones

Such strange times we are living in these days. It is a good time to take a “glass half full” approach to things. I admit that I do not always do that, but I can very much appreciate the positive things in my life right now, when so many are suffering on this globe.

It really is all relative. In fact, my father wrote the poem. You may be sheltering with your relatives, or perhaps unable to spend time with loved ones. As they say, you can pick your friends, and you can pick your nose (just don’t touch your face), but you can’t pick your relatives. I’m glad that all of mine are doing well, and we at KWMR hope that yours are, too.

I cannot say enough how much all of us here at KWMR appreciate the kind words, and contributions to the station during our May 21st Anniversary fundraising campaign. If you have the ability to contribute, we hope that you will. Regardless, keep on listening!



Broadcastingly yours,

Amanda Eichstaedt, KWMR Station Manager and Executive Director.