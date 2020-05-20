✏️ Roundup: “It’s All Relative”
May 19, 2020
From the desk of Amanda Eichstaedt…
Relatives
E = mc2
The sparrow is
a small bird
often over-
looked by tall
beasts and men
The giraffe is
a tall beast
often under-
looked by small
men and beasts
But the sparrow
in flight over
looks the
giraffe
It all depends
what you
do
-Richard Jones
Such strange times we are living in these days. It is a good time to take a “glass half full” approach to things. I admit that I do not always do that, but I can very much appreciate the positive things in my life right now, when so many are suffering on this globe.
It really is all relative. In fact, my father wrote the poem. You may be sheltering with your relatives, or perhaps unable to spend time with loved ones. As they say, you can pick your friends, and you can pick your nose (just don’t touch your face), but you can’t pick your relatives. I’m glad that all of mine are doing well, and we at KWMR hope that yours are, too.
I cannot say enough how much all of us here at KWMR appreciate the kind words, and contributions to the station during our May 21st Anniversary fundraising campaign. If you have the ability to contribute, we hope that you will. Regardless, keep on listening!
Broadcastingly yours,
Amanda Eichstaedt, KWMR Station Manager and Executive Director.