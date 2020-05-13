May 12, 2020

From the desk of Amanda Eichstaedt…

Scientists don’t know exactly why people have favorite colors and numbers. But if they were to gamble on it, they would pick 7 and blue. They would lose the bet with me. My favorite number is 8, and I’m going with green in its many shades.

This is the 8th week of KWMR’s modified COVID 2020 schedule for programming. It’s not perfect, it leaves much out, but it is sustainable at this time. It’s also a work in progress. Eight isn’t feeling so great in this instance, but it is getting us by. This is a marathon, not a sprint.

KWMR is not alone in the struggle to provide services outlined in our nonprofit mission. Our many West Marin nonprofit partners are also figuring out as they go, and everyone has stepped up to the challenge. A global pandemic is definitely new territory for all of us.

The thought of “opening back up” again is terrifying. Marin County has a informative new website that plots a path going forward. As a manager I care deeply about the KWMR programmers and staff and our conservative plan for operating KWMR is intended to minimize the risk of anyone becoming ill with COVID-19 due to their activities at KWMR. Many of our programmers are over 65 years of age, and some fall into the category of having compromised immune systems. Even our more robust programmers should not be put at risk. There is still a lot that is unknown about the coronavirus.

I am so proud of the many programmers who have been able to produce programs from home, as well as the programmers who are sitting it out while being so supportive of the station (and missing their shows terribly). The KWMR board is also engaged and supportive.

KWMR will be relying on the guidance from Marin County, as well as taking into consideration the risks associated with having multiple people share a small space with so many shared touched surfaces. Please be patient with us as we move forward.

There are things that you can do to be supportive of your local radio station. If you patronize a KWMR underwriter, please thank them for supporting community radio. KWMR underwriters are small, independent business for the most part, and they need your support! You can contribute to KWMR’s May fundraising campaign (any amount makes a difference), since we have been unable to do a traditional pledge drive. And if you have a message for individual programmers, you may email me, and I will pass on your good wishes. Thank you!

Scientists may never know what motivates a favorite number or color, but they will figure out, in time, more about the coronavirus, so until then, we are going to play it safe.

Broadcastingly yours,

Amanda Eichstaedt, KWMR Station Manager and Executive Director.