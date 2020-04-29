Roundup: “We March Forward”

April 28, 2020

Forging On

These are strange times in which we are living. As we begin week 6 of our “modified broadcast schedule” I am wondering when and how we will return to “normal.” The Shelter Order has been extended through the end of May. This is because regardless of how lovely it is outside, the virus is still around, and there is no vaccine or cure.

I “social distance” in my dreams. I try to reconcile the beautiful spring blooms, blue skies, and birds singing – with the pandemic. I am not doing a good job. But I am doing a lot of weeding. I’m also doing some cooking and am trying more complicated multi-step recipes and actually following all the steps.

The lilacs are beautiful this spring, despite the lower than average rainfall. Last year we cut all the blooms to decorate for our Eat My Heart Out Supper Club event at the Peace Barn. The event was moved to June, and now postponed until we can convene safely in groups. No new date has been set.

KWMR has applied, and is in the pipeline for the Paycheck Protection Program, and we will be receiving relief funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting meant to stabilize potential revenue losses over the long term.

On May 2nd, KWMR is recognizing our 21st anniversary as an FM radio station serving the communities of West Marin! During the month of May, we will asking for contributions. It is not a formal Pledge Drive, but those who are producing from home (and the list is growing!) will be participating.



Wildflowers on a hike. photo: Amanda Eichstaedt

KWMR would like to recognize our non-profit, and business supporters who are on the front-lines providing support, information, masks, grants, groceries, food,and healthcare. The Coastal Health Alliance, West Marin Community Services, The Bolinas Community Land Trust, CLAM, West Marin Senior Services, The Palace Market, The Station House Cafe and Side Street Kitchen, The Dance Palace Community Center, The San Geronimo Valley Community Center, The Bolinas Community Center, The Point Reyes Light, Bolinas Hearsay News, Nick’s Cove, Hog Island Oyster Company, Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese. Brickmaiden Breads, The Bovine Bakery, and Cowgirl Creamery. We appreciate these KWMR underwriters! Please thank them for supporting all of us, and KWMR.



Flowering trees at Creamery Building. photo: Amanda Eichstaedt

In terms of “forging” on, we will do just that, as we all are during this time of COVID-19. And I would like to apologize for my typo in the highlights last week. Betsy Nichols is producing her program “Foraging” weekly and it is on Sunday at 2PM. We forge, she forages.

Chin up, shoulders back, hands washed, mask at the ready. Stay home, work on your defensible space.

Broadcastingly yours,

Amanda Eichstaedt, KWMR Station Manager and Executive Director.

Top Photo: Lilacs, by Amanda Eichstaedt