Tuesday April 21, 2020

From the desk of Amanda Eichstaedt…

Familiar Voices

During this time of great unknowns, I have been encouraged and had my spirits lifted by hearing familiar voices. It has been sort of strange to be the only one at KWMR in the mornings when I am engineering for our illustrious morning hosts, but it has been an interesting experience. It is great to hear familiar KWMR voices through the phone, and then sit in the studio, immersed in their conversation. It’s radio listening on steroids.



Photo courtesy of Pexels.

It is also great to hear the new shows that our music hosts are producing and sending for airplay. New shows coming on line all the time! Check out Rob Richards’ “Midnight in Luxembourg” that Rob put together as his first crack at home producing. Nicely done! And Betsy Nichols has been producing a “Foraging” show every week! Grey Shepard is no stranger to home producing, and he has been helping Neil Dickman out as well. You can check out “Between Rock and a Jazz Place,” as well as “Bring it on Home.”

Then there is Djimi G, who is producing a show almost every week for his Monday night spot. I hear that Will Minor has something in the works, too for “Foggy Ridge Music.” The Ant Man is working away to bring some good shows for “Silver Dollar Jukebox” and “Off the Cuff.” Owen and Smelley have been keeping their distance and produced a fun new “Highway of Heartaches.” And Dr. Decibel continues to produce “After Dark” from his secret lair. Liberacha stays busy producing a “Happy Hour” every week. Tony Palmer has worked out his software compatibility issues, and even ordered a new microphone. Stay tuned for some new “Sonic Sunspots.”



Photo courtesy of Pexels.

Not to mention the brand new show “Quarantine Dreams” that KWMR Program Director Jeff Manson is pulling together with submissions from local artists. He also finds the time to produce “West County Prowl” weekly. Thanks for this, Jeff!

A handful of other music hosts are working on getting the gear together to produce music shows at home, and we are working to help them come up to speed.

This certainly does not replace the experience of DJs LIVE in the studio, spontaneously spinning you tunes on the fly, but strange times make for innovative solutions. We are doing what we can. We had to shelf our Pledge Drive that was scheduled to start on March 30th due to COVID-19, but we do need to continue to raise funds to keep KWMR on the air.

Since COVID-19 has disrupted things so much, KWMR will be doing some fundraising in May, and hope that you will contribute what you can to KWMR. We understand that in our community some have been hit very hard with closed businesses, and lack of employment. We are working with our loyal underwriters to figure out how KWMR can help support then, as they have supported us for so many years.

I hope that you are tuning in, checking our great archives, and listening on the APP as you socially distance and keep yourselves healthy.

I sure do miss seeing the staff and programmers here at KWMR. We’ll continue to broadcast as safely and healthily as we can during this time. We hope that all our listeners are taking good care.

Lots of Love from all of us at KWMR!

Amanda Eichstaedt

Station Manager and Executive Director