Now’s the time to rally around KWMR’s Underwriters, who’ve been so loyal and supportive of KWMR, so they can weather this COVID-19 storm, too. We encourage KWMR listeners to a contact our Underwriters to see what they are offering these days – from gift cards, to services, to delivery food – and to consider making a donation to local non-profits as well. It all adds up. These establishments, and the people who pour their hearts into them, are such a big part of what makes our coastal towns awesome. Let’s keep our West Marin community healthy, not just physically, but also economically.

Let’s show them some love this month & keep it homegrown!

How to support KWMR’s Underwriters during COVID-19 (a working list):

HOG ISLAND OYSTER COMPANY

Contact: email us at farm@hogislandoysters.com or message us on social media!

Services provided currently:

– Hog Island Oyster Farm is selling oysters, clams, shucking accessories, meal kits (subject to availability) and more to-go from the retail window. Open 9-5 Thursday through Monday (closed Tues. & Wed), we will not have someone answering the phone for preorders, just show up.

– Hog Island is also offering many of the same items through their online store. Shipping nationally with FedEx but the Hog Island team will be delivering orders directly to locals in Marin & Sonoma counties only, order online at hogislandoysters.com/shop

– Hog Island’s newest restaurant in Larkspur at the Marin Country Mart is now open for takeout and delivery through Chownow and Doordash, learn more at hogislandoysters.com/restaurants/larkspur/

Services not provided currently: Tony’s Seafood in Marshall is not currently open.

How to support them right now: During this challenging time, we need your support, now more than ever. Your commitment to our family-owned and operated business means we can continue to pay medical insurance to our furloughed restaurant employees. You can support us by purchasing gift cards, merchandise, shellfish, take-out meals, meal kits and delivery (hogislandoysters.com/shop). Your business right now means you can support us from the comfort of your home and we can continue to support our employees. It also ensures we can stay afloat and keep our doors open so when the time comes, we can be there for you in the future, caring for the future of our environment and shucking delicious oysters and shellfish just like we always have.

Their message to the community: From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for your support!⁠

KEN AND SAM LEVIN WINDOW CLEANING

Best way to contact right now: (415) 663-9669 or kenandsamlevin@gmail.com or (415) 663-9669.

Services provided currently: While maintaining distancing protocol: Gutter cleaning, Solar panel cleaning, Essential exterior only window cleaning.

Services not provided currently: We are temporarily suspending our interior window cleaning services this time.

How to support them right now: Call or email if you need our services, thank you.

Their message to the community: Stay safe and well and enjoy each moment. May the force be with us.

SPIRIT ROCK MEDITATION CENTER

Services provided currently: We’ve moved all our programs online and they are on a pay as you can basis from $0-$1008 until April 15. Online at www.spiritrock.org.

WEST MARIN COMMUNITY SERVICES

Contact: (415) 663-8361; info@westmarincs.org

Services provided currently:

– Our Food Pantry is open Monday through Friday 9 am – 5 pm, closed from noon- – Please contact us with emergency financial needs caused by the Covid-19 crisis. This includes rent assistance.

How to support them right now: The best way to help us now is with cash donations of any size. You can do this on our website westmarincommunityservices.org

Their message to the community: Huge thanks to our friends and neighbors who have stepped up with open hearts to help your community at this time.

ZENITH INSTANT PRINTING

Best way to contact your business/org currently (phone, email, web?) 415-897-0454, zip@sonic.net, www.zenithinstantprinting.com

Services provided currently: We are providing services for “Essential Businesses” only.

Services not provided currently: We are not accepting walk in clients at this time.

How to support them right now: Please contact us by phone, email or website to place a new order or arrange to receive your completed order.

