March 17, 2020

From the Messy Desk of Amanda Eichstaedt…

Pic: Working from home with my trusty assistant Waylon. Selfie: Amanda Eichstaedt

We are making decisions based on the news from the Center for Disease Control and the State of California, Marin County, and Federal leadership daily here at KWMR.



KWMR does not have the resources to produce news. It is essential that the station maintain operations that are sustainable for our small staff and volunteers, as well as being mindful that if the situation warrants activating the Emergency Operations Center at KWMR, that we are prepared to do so.

With the mandatory “shelter at home” order, the station made the decision for now to go to automated programming exclusively. This means that if we get a program that is produced for airplay, that you will hear that show on KWMR. If the person normally comes in to do their show live, you will be hearing our own Professor Kozmo’s (virus resistant) strain of musical choices. He has great taste. Let me know if you hear a Christmas song!

The health and welfare of our staff and volunteers is our primary goal. Our volunteer programmers, while disappointed, are understanding and appreciative of these measures.

The Pledge Drive has been postponed until things stabilize, however for the station to continue to operate, fundraising is critical. If you are a sustaining Calendar Club member, we thank you for your ongoing support. If you are appreciative of the work that KWMR does and would like to support our efforts, please consider doing so HERE.

Be assured, that while the station has not activated the Emergency Operations Center, that we are prepared to do so if the situation warrants. We are directly in contact with the County of Marin and are ready to activate at the drop of a hat.

We will be active on social media throughout the shutdown, which includes Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will also continue with the Round Up newsletter. You might even see a few extra newsletters over the coming weeks. They will also be sent out earlier in the day.

Here is a list of good resources for information (all are links to websites).

Center for Disease Control

Marin County Health and Human Services

KWMR Emergency Information and Links

Palace Market remains open and are creating plans to accommodate vulnerable customers. Local restaurants are limiting hours and going to take-out models. Check with them directly, and support local businesses that are working to provide services. Contact your neighborhood liaison to the Disaster Council and stay in touch, as local information will be disseminated in that way.

Stay healthy, stay home, and stay tuned.

All the best,

Amanda Eichstaedt

Station Manager and Executive Director

p.s. Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Wash your hands.