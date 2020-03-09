TUE | March 10

4 PM “Youth DJ” Our First Rock ‘n Roll Smack down pits Henry & Zeke at 4 against Dante at 4:30. 2 REALLY great shows. No clear winner.

10 PM “After Dark” Dr Decibel will be spinning the women who rocked the 70’s. Next week: Ladies of the 80’s!

5 PM “Epicenter” Jim Fazackerley hosts Dr. Lisa Santora from County of Marin on COVID-19 updates.

Evening Music 6:30 PM “Musical Variete,” 8:30 PM “Wanderlust,” and 10 PM “After Dark”

Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat”

WED | March 11

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Second Wednesday is Indivisible West Marin.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Waves of Joy” Gish Jen, author of “The Resisters” – “loving, smart, funny & unsettling…should be required reading for the country.”

2 PM “Alt Classical Wednesday” Haydn and Mozart, in and out of D minor.

4 PM “Youth DJ” Jacob Carter shares his songs and hints in the kitchen.

4:30 PM “Youth DJ” Tomales Bay Youth Center invades the airwaves in a GOOD Way!!

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Running With Scissors,” 8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues,” 10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots”

THU | March 12

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Dr. Jon Geller founder of The Street Dog Coalition provides medical, other services to pets of homeless in 20 cities.

9 AM “Right Now” Attention speeders!! Reuel Brady & Julian Kaelon talk Marin County Department of Public Works’ Radar Sign Pilot Program.

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Shorty’s Bunkhouse,” 8:30 PM “Off the Cuff” and 10:00 PM “Professor Kozmo!”

FRI | March 13

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” Sherlock Holmes & Dr. Watson are back with “The Hound of the Baskervilles” — murder, mayhem, mystery!

2 PM “Classical Friday” Emmanuel dialogues with David Lewis, trumpetist of “Paris Combo” who will be performing next week in San Francisco.

Evening Music: 5:00 PM “Happy Hour,” 8:30 PM “Bring It On Home” and 10:30 PM “Forms and Feelings”

SAT | March 14

Evening Music: 6:00 PM “Celtic Universe,” 8:00 PM “The Jazz Groove,” and 10:00 PM “Saturday Night Function”

SUN | March 15

6 PM “Between Rock and a Jazz Place” Fingerpicking guitarist Teja Gerken will join Grey in the studio celebrating his new CD of duets .

Sunday Afternoon/Evening: 2 PM “The Kitchen Sink (LAST SHOW),”4 PM “To Hell and Bach,” 6:00 PM “Between Rock and a Jazz Place” 8 PM “Kozmo”

10 PM “LA Theatre Works”

MON | March 16

12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Therese Oxford, Activist & Pollinator Advocate of UrbanBee SF speaking on neonicotinoids and other systemic poisons.

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Foggy Ridge Music” 8:30 PM “Sessions at Chicken Point” and 10:00 PM “Megolamedia Melange!”

TUE | March 17

11 AM “Questing: Where is the Path” Guest: Betsy Graziana Fasbinder, founder of The Morning Glory Project, brings stories of determined people.

10 PM “After Dark” Women’s history month Marches on After Dark with the ladies of the 80’s!

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Musical Variete,” 8:30 PM “Bashment Radio” 10 PM “After Dark.”

Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” Emmanuel shares today’s and yesterday’s French Pop Music.

WED | March 18

2 PM “Alt Classical Wednesday” Beethoven and the Archduke-Cardinal.

12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “West County Prowl” 8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues,” 10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots.”