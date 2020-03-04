The New School at Commonweal and KWMR Community Radio were proud to co-present three-time Grammy nominees Quartet San Francisco, a non-traditional and eclectic string quartet led by violinist Jeremy Cohen on January 26th, 2020.

Enjoy the full concert video below, and check out the podcast here.



Quartet San Francisco has toured Italy, China, South Korea, Japan, Turkey, and Guam, performing in Cremona, Foggia, Seoul, Tokyo, Hyogo, Sanda, Istanbul, Hagatna, and throughout central and eastern China. As winners of the Argentine Consulate’s International Tango Competition in New York, they performed tangos for an Argentine audience at the historic Café Tortoni in Buenos Aires. In 2018 they performed the opening concert for the Cremona Music Festival in northern Italy and their CD release, A QSF Journey, reached the #1 position in Amazon’s new chamber music releases. U.S. appearances include New York’s Le Poisson Rouge, Yoshi’s Jazz Clubs in San Francisco and Oakland, the Brubeck Room in the Wilton Library (at the invitation of Dave Brubeck), the Mendocino Music Festival, in concerts with the Marin Symphony, the Peninsula Symphony, and the Tulsa Symphony, and guest appearances with numerous chamber orchestras.