TUE | March 3

10 PM “After Dark” Tell the Dr. where it hurts because he’s got your healing prescription from the mighty KWMR musical medicine cabinet!

5 PM “Epicenter” Temas Immigration.

Evening Music 6:30 PM “Musical Variete,” 8:30 PM “Bashment Radio,” and 10 PM “After Dark”

Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat”



WED | March 4

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Bonny is back! Fish Tales at 9:30, too. Info on the new Lifesaving App.

2 PM “Alt Classical Wednesday” American Third Symphonies by Persichetti, Sessions, and Gould.

5 PM “Epicenter” Stephanie McNally on Marin County’s 2020 Census outreach.

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “West County Prowl,” 8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues,” 10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots”

THU | March 5

12 PM “Let’s Talk” The coronavirus.

2 PM “Classical Thursday” Adagio music.

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond,” 8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” and 10:00 PM “Professor Kozmo!”

FRI | March 6

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” Sherlock Holmes & Dr. Watson are back with “The Hound of the Baskervilles” — murder, mayhem, mystery!

2 PM “Classical Friday” THE FRENCH CONNECTION highlights French Female composers: Cecile Chaminade, Nadia Boulanger, Henriette Renié & more.

4 PM “The French Touch” Emmanuel speaks MUSETTE with Odile, the Baguette Quartette’s lead musician accordionist based in the Bay Area.

Evening Music: 5:00 PM “Happy Hour,” 8:30 PM “Night Flight” and 10:30 PM “Forms and Feelings”

SAT | March 7

7 AM “Morning Glory” Morning Glory of chansons de matin!

Evening Music: 6:00 PM “Celtic Universe,” 8:00 PM “The Jazz Groove,” and 10:00 PM “Saturday Night Function”

SUN | March 8

4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” It’s October 1964 in London and Stevie Winwood releases his first record to hit the UK charts!

Sunday Afternoon/Evening: 2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols,”4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg,” 6:00 PM “Radio Loco” 8 PM “Radio Killed the Video Star”

10 PM “LA Theatre Works”

MON | March 9

5 PM “Epicenter”

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Some Country” 8:30 PM “Silver Dollar Jukebox” and 10:00 PM “Megolamedia Melange!”

TUE | March 10

11 AM “Questing: Where is the Path” Guest: Betsy Graziana Fasbinder, founder of The Morning Glory Project, brings stories of determined people.

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Musical Variete,” 8:30 PM “Wanderlust” 10 PM “After Dark.”

WED | March 11

10 AM “Turning Pages: Waves of Joy:Gish Jen, author of “The Resisters” – “loving, smart, funny & unsettling…should be required reading for the country.”

2 PM “Alt Classical Wednesday” Haydn and Mozart, in and out of D minor.

12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Running with Scissors” 8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues,” 10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots.”