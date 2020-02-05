February 4th 2020

From Amanda’s Messy Desk….

The Youth DJ Project is not new on KWMR. West Marin’s airwaves have been welcoming young voices since the beginning. Think back to “The Punk from Inverness” hosted by Nachi Conde Farley (who started as a wee lad) and the on air personas of Oscar Gamez Jr., and Jorge Ramirez (who was on the air until recently when his work schedule precluded him from continuing).

Youth DJ was an institution when I got here. Mark Butler from Bolinas may have been the first official mentor “back in the day,” and for a time Arann Harris held the title. Camilla Flowerman, an intern took the program up a notch when she spent time doing outreach around Marin County to all schools. Long-time Program Director Lyons Filmer anchored the program, handling the frenetic scheduling of those with many activities, including school, vying for their time.

Once the Youth Centers became mainstays for young people, KWMR was able to coordinate directly with The Lounge, and The Loft. Volunteers have assisted with capturing audio from Tomales High School (transportation is a major issue for some of these youth). We are also engaged with outreach in Stinson and Bolinas.

Youth interns have joined the team from Berklee College of Music, Drake High School, and other secondary education providers. There frankly have been so many youth on the air in the past ten years since I have been at KWMR, that to list them all would make the Round Up look like an Annual Report.



Henry and Zeke, show up for Pledge Drive in STYLE! photo: Creta Pullen

But don’t take it from me. I’m far from being a youth (except in my mind sometimes).