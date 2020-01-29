WED | Jan 29

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” History with Dewey Livingston. “Trash to Treasure,” and “Fish Tales.”

1 PM “Alt Classical Wednesday” Willem Mengelberg conducts Schubert Symphony No. 9.

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Running With Scissors, 8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues,” 10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots”



THU | Jan 30

9 AM “Right Now” Tackling the history of media, with Professor James Nadler of Ryerson University.

10 AM “Turning Pages Special” Petaluma Radio Players, feat. Paul Reffell. Performance of Sherlock Holmes stories.

4 PM “Coastal Airwaves” Bill Amatneek, Writer and Musician talks about his new book “Heart of a Man,” Men’s Stories for Women.

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Shorty’s Bunkhouse,” 8:30 PM “Off the Cuff” and 10:00 PM “Professor Kozmo!”

FRI | Jan 31

4 PM “The French Touch” Emmanuel brings you a fine selection of French tunes.

Evening Music: 5:00 PM “Happy Hour,” 8:30 PM “Bring It On Home” and 10:30 PM “Forms and Feelings”

SAT | Feb 1

7 AM “Morning Glory” Start your day off with lovely selections curated by Anneke van der Veen.

11 AM “Specials” Cultivating Place: Since time immemorial flowers have accompanied humans on our journeys, Amy Merrick’s book: On Flowers.

Evening Music: 6:00 PM “Celtic Universe,” 8:00 PM “The Jazz Groove,” and 10:00 PM “Saturday Night Function”

SUN | Feb 2

Sunday Afternoon/Evening: 2 PM “The Kitchen Sink,”4 PM “To Hell & Bach,” 6:00 PM “Between Rock & a Jazz Place” 8:00 PM “Kozmo”

10 PM “LA Theatre Works”

MON | Feb 3

5 PM “Epicenter” Lynda Roberts, Registrar of Voters, talks March Ballot Measures.

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Some Country” 8:30 PM “Silver Dollar Jukebox,” and 10:00 PM “Megolamedia Melange!”

TUE | Feb 4

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Musical Variete,” 8:30 PM “Bashment Radio,” 10 PM “After Dark.”

Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” Emmanuel shares today’s and yesterday’s French Pop Music.

WED | Feb 5

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates and oh, so much more.

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” NEW HOST: La Doctora Martha Sofia Guerra.

12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “West County Prowl,” 8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues,” 10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots.”