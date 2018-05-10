On Wednesday, May 2, at 3pm, KWMR turned 19 years old as an FM radio station. Back in 1999, Supervisor Steve Kinsey flipped the switch and turned on 90.5 FM. The David Thom band played over the airwaves. For more on the deep history of KWMR, you can read this piece by founder Muriel Murch.

Starting in 1995, KWMR brought audio to the community via Horizon Cable. Many of the original programmers who sat in a closet in the “red barn,” which is now green, are still programming on KWMR; Larry Rippee, Tony Palmer, Peter Martinelli, Anthony Consani, Charlie Morgan, Shorty, Jaime Crespo, Rick Clark, Lyons Filmer, Janet Robbins, Howard Dillon, Mimi Calpestri, Loretta Farley, Gus Conde, Raul Gallyot, Jesus Martinez, John Levy, Neshama Franklin, Joy Maulitz, Dave Cook, Jonny “On the Spot,” Ellen Shehadeh, and Djimi Gonbonzofish. I would say a 25% retention rate in over 19 years is not too shabby.

The station is doing well. KWMR’s staff is dedicated, hard working and knowledgeable. The 90 plus volunteer programmers (ages 12 to into the 80’s) take the stewardship of this valuable community resource seriously, bringing their interests and insights to the airwaves. The Board of Directors is engaged, and our Community Advisory Board provides guidance. If you are interested in engaging with KWMR on any level, we welcome your participation.

KWMR will formally celebrate the Birthday Party of this community resource next Monday, May 14 at Lagunitas Brewing Company. The West Marin School Rock Band and Gospel Singers will open for Marble Party. The Bodega Food Truck will be there with this tasty menu, and Bridget from Bovine Bakery is making a cake! There will also be a raffle! The event is 5:30 – 8:30pm. $5 at the door, and kids under 10 are free! Hope to see you there.

Why not make a contribution in honor of KWMR’s 19 years!

Thank you, as always for listening, reading and caring!

Amanda Eichstaedt

KWMR Executive Director and Station Manager

p.s. Big congratulations to Mr. Rick Clark (Cruisin, Jazz Groove, Sunday Celebration) for willing “Media Personality of the Year” from the Pacific Sun for the 3rd year in a row!

p. p.s. Anyone coming to the Birthday Party from Santa Rosa? We have a KWMR member who would love to come and would like to hitch a ride. Email Amanda if you can help out.

Image Credit: KWMR Programmer and artist, Vickisa’s drawing of Marble Party!