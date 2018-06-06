“Thank you” to those of you have exercised your right to vote! If you are reading this before 8pm on Tuesday, June 5, there is still time to get this exercise! It does a country good!

If you missed Western Weekend and are on social media, you can definitely get your dose of great videos and photos! KWMR was on the scene in two ways. The station did a live remote broadcast from atop the Comm Van, and we had a contingent of programmers, volunteers and staff marching in the parade. Liberacha and I, supported by Richard Dillman and Gregory DeMascio enjoyed providing blow-by-blow commentary on the floats, outfits, vehicles and much more!

The parade felt well attended, but not crazy crowded. If you are wondering who won the best float, cow flop toss, chili cook off, or any of the other categories where people were competing for prizes, check out the Thursday edition of the Point Reyes Light – they will have the full rundown! The Point Reyes Light joins KWMR on Epicenter every Thursday at 5pm. Spoiler…KWMR did not win any awards.



Shannon and Brian Delahunty with banner Paul Reffel (M) and Charles Schultz (R)

Photo: Alyssa Tanner

Onward to the 8th Annual KWMR Daggie Golf Tournament! Hope to see you on the green!

Amanda Eichstaedt

KWMR Executive Director and Station Manager

p.s. KWMR is a media sponsor for One Heart One Marin on Sunday, June 17 (Fathers Day) at Sacred Heart in Olema. Food, fun and music by Los Cenzontles!

Top photo: Amanda, Liberacha, Mia and Richard Dillman. Taken by Mia Johnson’s phone, via Billy Wessner