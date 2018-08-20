Our program highlights for the next week, starting on: TUE | Aug 21

TUE | Aug 21

10 PM “After Dark” Dr. Decibel has got the healing prescription from the 1970’s musical medicine cabinet!

WED | Aug 22

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Backstroke with Bonny, Crawl with Creta, Diving with Dave!

9 AM “Off Leash” Wildlife photographer Daniel Dietrich joins Amanda and Creta!

10 AM “Magic Lantern” Director Matt Tyranauer discusses “Scotty & the Secret History of Hollywood.”

6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Curated tunes to enjoy while fog drifts over the ridge.

THU | Aug 23

8 AM “Top of the Morning” Enjoy coffee while listening to Howard and Charlie.

6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond” Celebrate noteworthy birthdays in Honky Tonk history.

FRI | Aug 24

9 AM “Inflection Point” Lauren Schiller on topics of interest.

12 PM “Alternative Radio” “Moral Imperatives.”

2 PM “Classical Friday” Clarinet and more clarinet on this Classical French Connection.

4 PM “The French Touch” Top 1977 French songs PLUS Aretha Franklin in French again.

SAT | Aug 25

7 AM “Morning Glory” Colliwogs Cakewalk with Classical music.

SUN | Aug 26

9 AM “Sunday Celebration” Rick brings you sacred tunes for your Sunday morning.

2 PM “Foraging” Hunt and Gather with Betsy!

4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg”

6 PM “Rock of Ages” Deep tracks from the sixties, followed by singer-songwriter Sean Foley.

MON | Aug 27

8 AM “With Eyes Open” Keith Hansen of Bolinas will provide update on bird activity in West Marin (9 am).

4:30 PM “The Wave” Youth DJ Brian Delahunty with tunes for all ages.

6:30 PM “Release Me” New releases of many flavors!

TUE | Aug 28

10 AM “Questing. Where is the Path?” Young Stewards of the Land Program begins at Bolinas-Stinson school now. Listen in.

8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” The country music you crave with Smelley and OB.

10 PM “After Dark” Stop yer grinnin’ and drop yer linen for Dr. Decibel’s 1970’s Country AND Western Salute!

WED | Aug 29

10 AM “Cuerpo Corozon Communidad” Trauma: Tipos y Tratamientos Tradicionales / Trauma: Types and Traditional Treatments

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” We Remember John Bunyan through music by Vaughan Williams.