Our program highlights for the next week, starting on:



WED | Aug 15

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Swim with us! Libraries, Talking about Race, Trash to Treasure, and Fish Tales!

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Comienza el Año Escolar con Salud y Bienestar / Back to School Healthy and Well

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” The City: Symphonic visits to San Francisco, Seattle and Dallas

5 PM “Epicenter” Lucia Martel-Dow, Director of Immigration Legal Services, Canal Alliance

8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Sally Phillips guest hosts, playing some tracks by the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin



THU | Aug 16

9 AM “Art Scenes” Sharron Drake, Inverness Shakespeare gives update on Taming of the Shrew

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Joyce Johnson of Rock Steady Boxing for people with Parkinson’s….and Pedorthist Sculla Conrad