Classical on the Prairie, Immigration, Aretha Franklin
Our program highlights for the next week, starting on:
WED | Aug 15
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Swim with us! Libraries, Talking about Race, Trash to Treasure, and Fish Tales!
11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Comienza el Año Escolar con Salud y Bienestar / Back to School Healthy and Well
2 PM “Classical Wednesday” The City: Symphonic visits to San Francisco, Seattle and Dallas
5 PM “Epicenter” Lucia Martel-Dow, Director of Immigration Legal Services, Canal Alliance
8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Sally Phillips guest hosts, playing some tracks by the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin
THU | Aug 16
9 AM “Art Scenes” Sharron Drake, Inverness Shakespeare gives update on Taming of the Shrew
8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Joyce Johnson of Rock Steady Boxing for people with Parkinson’s….and Pedorthist Sculla Conrad
FRI | Aug 17
Noon “Alternative Radio” Extraction Industries and Sexploitation
4 PM “The French Touch” Le Hit Parade 1976 and 1977 – top of the chart in France
SAT | Aug 18
7 PM “Celtic Universe” Get your clogs out!
SUN | Aug 19
6 PM “Between Rock and a Jazz Place” Grey will interview producer Michael Nash about upcoming Mt Tamalpais Sound Summit event
8 PM “Rock of Ages” Deep tracks from the sixties, followed by singer-songwriter Shadi Moussa
MON | Aug 20
6:24 PM “National Native News” Coverage of Native American and Indigenous communities, from the CBC
TUE | Aug 21
6 AM NEW CLASSICAL SHOW: “Early Music Now with Sara Schneider”
Midnight “Stuck in the Psychedelic Era” Trip out from Midnight ’till 2
WED | Aug 22
11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Sanemos Nuestras Relaciones / Healing our Relationships
2 PM “Classical Wednesday” The Prairie: The Vision Lukas Foss, Leo Sowerby and Carl Sandburg