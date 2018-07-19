Non-profits depend on the generosity and support of individuals, families and businesses that value the work of the organization. There are many non-profits in West Marin, KWMR being in exceptionally good company.

Each year we look at the metrics of income and expenses, as well as accomplishments. I’m proud of what KWMR has to share. Here is a link to the Annual Report . I’ll let read what we had to say, including the long lists of volunteers and donors who support KWMR. There are photos and graphs, too!

Thank you so much for your support. Calendar Club sustaining monthly memberships, one time contributions, underwriting, and major gifts all ad up. We also are grateful for the support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

We are saving paper this year, and are not printing gobs of these reports. They may be read online.

(Annual Report Text) KWMR is still here. This radio station began as an idea, and through hard work, team work, planning, and persistence has become a vital community resource. On May 2, 2018 KWMR turned 19 years old. Next year will be 20! We must be doing something right!

One of the things we are most proud of at KWMR is being, and remaining, a neutral platform for all voices. We discuss this concept regularly and share those thoughts with our community of over 90 volunteer programmers. There is no shortage of issues on which one can choose a side or hold a strong opinion. KWMR’s airwaves are open to one and all.

Amanda Eichstaedt

Station Manager/Executive Director

p.p.s. Thank you for the editors who caught my typos last week! At least we know you are reading the Round Up!