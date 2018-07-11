Our program highlights for the next week, starting on:

WED | Jul 11

9 AM “Off Leash” Mary Whitney, DVM talks about foxtails: the summer scourge for animals of all kinds.

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” The Ottomans at the Gates of Vienna, 1683, and the impact on our western musical heritage.

THU | Jul 12

2 PM “Classical Thursday” Vivaldi’s Four-Seasons with composer’s own visionary words of what he created.

FRI | Jul 13

9 AM “Women At Work” Connie Sobczak of The Body Positive, and yoga teacher Erika Bélanger.

12 PM “Alternative Radio” Howard Zinn: A People’s History of the United States Part II.

4 PM “The French Touch” It is Bastille Day on this lucky Friday the 13th – over 10,000 heads will be cut off!

SAT | Jul 14

7 AM “Morning Glory” Classical at dawn with Anneke.

SUN | Jul 15

9 AM “Sunday Celebration” Classical in the heart of summer.

4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” It’s July 1963 in London and the Mersey Beat explosion continues.

MON | Jul 16

1 PM “Milk Street Radio” Cuisine curiosities and culinary quips.

TUE | Jul 17

9 AM “Airwaves” Calling in from England: Trans Like Me by CN Lester.

WED | Jul 18

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Spanish language show discussing Migrantes Preparados con Planes Para Emergencias / Migrants Prepared w/ Emergency Plans.

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” Musical postcards from around the World, 1920-1940.