Our program highlights for the next week, starting on:

WED | May 23

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Get the full scoop on Parachute Days and hear some tunes!

THU | May 24

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Filmmaker, Bill Bennett, discusses his new film PGS – Your Personal Guidance System.

9:30 AM “Right Now” May is Mental Health Awareness Month. We discuss Marin County’s recent Challenge Day.

FRI | May 25

9 AM SPECIAL “Palliative Care: The Search for Comfort and Healing in the Face of Death”, by JoAnn Mar.

10 AM “Turning Pages” RESCHEDULED Michael Ondaatje talks about his new novel, Warlight with Katie Eberle.

SAT | May 26

9 AM SPECIAL “For The Wild.”

SUN | May 27

8 PM “Rock of Ages” Deep tracks from the sixties, followed by singer-songwriter Jacob Aranda.

MON | May 28

12 PM “Farm and Foodshed Report” Check up on all things ag with Robin Carpenter.

TUE | May 29

5 PM “Epicenter” Veda Florez of Marin’s Elections Department talks registration and voting deadlines.

WED | May 30



5 PM “Epicenter” Hosting Lori Frugoli, candidate for Marin District Attorney.