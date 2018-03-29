Our program highlights for the next week, starting on:

WED | Mar 28 – PLEDGE DRIVE DAY 6

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” With Dewey Livingston on history! Trash to Treasure & Fish Tales, too.

THU | Mar 29 – PLEDGE DRIVE DAY 7

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” A timely guest for pledge drive…Rose Jennings-Newhouse has worked with nonprofits for 30 years.

4 PM “Coastal Airwaves” Bob Minkin, photographer and specialist in Marin musicians.

6:30 PM “Shorty’s Bunkhouse” Wild mixup, or perfect combo? It’s Bakersfield in the Bunkhouse with Shorty, Mike and Amanda!

FRI | Mar 30 – PLEDGE DRIVE DAY 8

1 PM “Nonviolence Radio” Student leaders from March for Our Lives (Dallas) join Nonviolence Radio to talk about the nationwide student movement.

2 PM “Classical Friday” Goes off-script — from mashups to murder ballads.

4 PM “The French Touch” Only the best French pop music for you… please call in and contribute.

SAT | Mar 31 – PLEDGE DRIVE DAY 9

2 PM “Hawaii Calling” Susanna Henderson breaks out the coconuts for Pledge.

SUN | APR 1 – PLEDGE DRIVE LAST DAY!

6 PM “Between Rock and a Jazz Place” Easter eggs in music: hidden messages, recorded mistakes, false starts and fun facts about the songs you already know.

10 PM “Rock of Ages” Deep tracks from the sixties, followed by singer-songwriter Harri Wolf.

MON | Apr 2

11 AM “Ocean Currents” Whats happening on Tomales Bay? With Guest Terry Sawyer, co-owner of Hog Island Oyster Company and stakeholder with the Tomales Bay Watershed Council.

TUE | Apr 3

1 PM “Inflection Point” If you haven’t heard it yet, find out why KWMR staffers are loving this show!

WED | Apr 4

12 PM “Planetary Radio” Your weekly dose of the cosmos.