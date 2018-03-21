Deep 60s, Jazz Connoisseurs, and a Beatles Tribute
Our upcoming program highlights, starting on:
WED | Mar 21
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Carla Ruff with the West Marin Electioneers.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Magic Lantern” Interview with Rod Armstrong of the San Francisco International Film Festival, and Desiree Andrews of the Sebastopol Documentary Film Festival.
2 PM “Classical Wednesday” Secular cantatas for Bach’s birthday.
THU | Mar 22
8:30 PM “Off The Cuff” Vinyl-riffic ultra-radical rotations.
10 PM “Under the Needle” TWO hours of live sessions from KEXP.
FRI | Mar 23 – PLEDGE DRIVE DAY 1
2 PM “Classical Friday: The French Connection” Spotlight on young French musicians – Call in!
4 PM “The French Touch” All your favorite French pop songs, just for pledge.
SAT | Mar 24 – PLEDGE DRIVE DAY 2
8 PM “The Jazz Groove” KWMR’s jazz connoisseurs pull out the best for pledge.
SUN | Mar 25 – PLEDGE DRIVE DAY 3
4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” UK 3/63: Celebrating the 55th anniversary of the first Beatles LP!
8 PM “Rock of Ages” Deep tracks from the sixties, followed by singer-songwriter Elaine Ryan.
MON | Mar 26 – PLEDGE DRIVE DAY 4
9 AM “With Eyes Open” Microgrids in Bolinas? Darren Malvin, whose company installed solar on the Bolinas Community Center, and Bolinas Fire Station, talks why.
TUE | Mar 27 – PLEDGE DRIVE DAY 5
10 PM “After Dark” The Beatles Undercover! A diverse sampling of Fab Four tributes.
WED | Mar 28 – PLEDGE DRIVE DAY 6
6:30 PM Music in the evening starts! We go from country to rock to blues and everywhere inbetween.