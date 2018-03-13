A Cultural Mindshift, Bach’s Birthday, and Leprechauns Galore
Our upcoming special broadcasts, starting on:
WED | Mar 14
2 PM “Classical Wednesday” Casey Jones in musical lore and legend.
THU | Mar 15
9 AM “Art Behind The Scenes” With the Bolinas Museum! Jennifer Gately will be talking with us about what makes the Museum tick.
9:30 AM “Right Now” Tom O’Rahilly of the National Leprechaun Museum in Dublin, Ireland.
FRI | Mar 16
11 AM “Reveal” California’s deadliest fires: coverage of North Bay Oct 2017 w/ KQED.
SAT | Mar 17
7 AM “Morning Glory” Rising up gracefully with Anneke.
SUN | Mar 18
6 PM “Between Rock and a Jazz Place” Interview with legendary jazz drummer Billy Cobham, who pioneered Jazz-Fusion playing with Miles Davis and Mahavishnu Orchestra.
MON | Mar 19
9:30 AM SPECIAL Bioneers “Cultural Mindshift: Full Spectrum Sustainability, Resilience.”
TUE | Mar 20
8:30 PM “DJ Your Life” Kid Adam brings vinyl, jazz and smooth beats.
WED | Mar 21
2 PM “Classical Wednesday” Secular cantatas for Bach’s birthday.