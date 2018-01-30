Tip This Show Donate
EUROVISION, The Peace Corps, and Shiny New Gear for KWMR

Our upcoming special broadcasts, starting on:

 WED  |  Jan 31

8 AM SPECIAL Gender expectations on children, through conversation, poetry, music.

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Dolor Crónico: Tratamiento sin Adicción a Medicamentos / A discussion of chronic pain.

THU  |  Feb 1

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Marin’s Madeline Kellner discusses her current work in Guatemala as a Peace Corps volunteer.
9 AM “Art Scenes” On being a docent for the deYoung Museum in San Francisco.
9:30 AM “Right Now” Get the scoop on KWMR’s newly updated Studio A equipment!

FRI  |  Feb 2

11 AM “Alternative Radio” The Justice System’s War on Kids.
4 PM “The French Touch” The EUROVISION contest includes 40 countries! Emmanuel explores the French entries.

SAT  |  Feb 3

2 PM “Hawa’ii Calling” Unfurl on the lanai with Susanna Henderson.

SUN  |  Feb 4

8 PM “Rock of Ages” Sixties deep tracks, and singer-songwriter Sky Nelson.

MON  |  Feb 5

5 PM “Epicenter” Addressing the hidden problem of human trafficking in Marin County.
6:30 PM “Foggy Ridge Music” Sweethearts of the Radio duo Kim and Ryan Hett will be live in studio.

TUE  |  Feb 6

12 PM “On Being” Probing the deeper side with Krista Tippett interviews.

WED  |  Feb 7

12:30 PM “Making Contact” One of our most engaging shows covering current society, justice, and politics.