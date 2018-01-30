EUROVISION, The Peace Corps, and Shiny New Gear for KWMR
Our upcoming special broadcasts, starting on:
WED | Jan 31
8 AM SPECIAL Gender expectations on children, through conversation, poetry, music.
11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Dolor Crónico: Tratamiento sin Adicción a Medicamentos / A discussion of chronic pain.
THU | Feb 1
8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Marin’s Madeline Kellner discusses her current work in Guatemala as a Peace Corps volunteer.
9 AM “Art Scenes” On being a docent for the deYoung Museum in San Francisco.
9:30 AM “Right Now” Get the scoop on KWMR’s newly updated Studio A equipment!
FRI | Feb 2
11 AM “Alternative Radio” The Justice System’s War on Kids.
4 PM “The French Touch” The EUROVISION contest includes 40 countries! Emmanuel explores the French entries.
SAT | Feb 3
2 PM “Hawa’ii Calling” Unfurl on the lanai with Susanna Henderson.
SUN | Feb 4
8 PM “Rock of Ages” Sixties deep tracks, and singer-songwriter Sky Nelson.
MON | Feb 5
5 PM “Epicenter” Addressing the hidden problem of human trafficking in Marin County.
6:30 PM “Foggy Ridge Music” Sweethearts of the Radio duo Kim and Ryan Hett will be live in studio.
TUE | Feb 6
12 PM “On Being” Probing the deeper side with Krista Tippett interviews.
WED | Feb 7
12:30 PM “Making Contact” One of our most engaging shows covering current society, justice, and politics.